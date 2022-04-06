Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, April 6

Municipal Election results
Barbara Buffaloe won Columbia's mayoral race with 8,528 votes. Buffaloe defeated Randy Minchew, David Seamon and Tanya Heath. She will take the seat currently held by Brian Treece.
Voters also approved Boone County and Columbia internet use taxes.
Both taxes, known as so-called "Wayfair Taxes," will apply to all out-of-state online vendor purchases in Boone County and the city of Columbia respectively.
The Boone County use tax will impose a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax.
Similarly, the Columbia use tax that voters approved will impose a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
Incumbent Blake Willoughby and Suzette Waters won the open seats on Columbia's School Board. An $80 million bond issue also passed for the school district.
The Columbia City Council Third Ward seat is tied between Roy Lovelady and Karl Skala, with 1,102 votes each. Nick Foster took the Fourth Ward seat, which was open after Ian Thomas decided not to run for reelection.
To see all mid-Missouri election results, visit our website KOMU.com.
Greitens has become 'erratic, unhinged,' ex-wife alleges
The ex-wife of Eric Greitens said in a sworn statement that the former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate has become erratic and unhinged since she accused him of abuse in an earlier court filing.
Sheena and Eric Greitens have been trading accusations in a child custody case. In a March affidavit, Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband was physically abusive and demonstrated “unstable and coercive behavior” so concerning that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms.
Judge dismisses criminal charges for Branson duck boat tragedy
A judge has dismissed charges against three men prosecuted after a tourist boat sank and killed 17 people during a 2018 Missouri storm.
The judge dismissed the first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges against the men Tuesday.
The three men, Kenneth McKee, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, were charged after a vessel known as a duck boat sank on Table Rock Lake near Branson.
Legal wrangling in Fotoohighiam trial zeroes in on evidence about his alleged murder plot
Prosecutors spent Tuesday building a case against Mehrdad Fotoohighiam by asking an expert to verify the handwriting on a key piece of evidence and a detective to replay an undercover meeting with the defendant.
Fotoohighiam, a 67-year-old Columbia businessman, is accused of plotting the murder of his wife and a Boone County judge in 2017.
The trial is likely to conclude Wednesday after the defense presents its case.
Household debt climbed to over $15 trillion at the end of 2021
Household debt rose to $15 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on household debt and credit.
One mid-Missouri mortgage banker, Tom Stone, said he's not surprised mortgage debt increased.
"There are several factors. The equity situation was increasing rapidly, so people are able to cash out and increase their mortgage debt without really raising their payment much," Stone said. "People shorten terms. People bought houses."
Forecast: Morning rain to clear, sunny & windy today
Heavy rain from last night will continue to clear up this morning and skies will be quick to return to sunshine. Very windy conditions will begin to develop as the day goes on.
Rainfall totaled around 0.50" to 1.50" thanks to the evening thunderstorms. Some of the heaviest rainfall occurred in Cooper and Boone counties.