Here's the latest results from the election yesterday.
Sasser, Snodgrass win open Columbia Public School Board seats
Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass won seats on the Columbia Public School Board of Education, with Sasser winning 6,969 votes and Snodgrass winning 6,193 votes.
Five candidates ran for the seats, including Teresa Rouse Maledy, Lucas (Luke) Neal, Aron Saylor, Sasser and Snodgrass.
Maledy's three year term was up, and Board Vice President Susan Blackburn decided not to run for reelection in January. She was elected to the Board in 2018.
Sasser has lived in Columbia for 18 years since she came to Columbia to attend college in 2003. Sasser has two children who currently attend Columbia Public Schools virtually.
Incumbents win seats on the Jefferson City School Board, City Council also decided
Incumbents Ken Enloe and Lindsey Rowden won seats on the Jefferson City School Board, with nearly 39.56% and 39.16% of the vote, respectfully.
Three candidates ran for the seats, including Enloe, Rowden, and Ian Shadrick.
David Kenma, Laura A. Ward, Scott Spencer, Derreck L Spicer, and Mark S. Schreiber won the councilmember seats.
Fulton City Council, School Board decided
Mike West has won Fulton City Council's Ward 1 and Lauren E.H. Nelson has won Ward 4, while Jacqueline "Jackie" Pritchett and Leah Williamson Baker are keeping their seats on the Fulton School Board.
West had nearly 54% of the Ward 1 vote, while Nelson had nearly 65% of the Ward 4 vote.
Medical examiner: human remains found belong to Mengqi Ji
The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Tuesday that the human remains found at Rock Bridge State Park belong to Mengqi Ji. She had been missing since Oct. 10, 2019.
Columbia Police held a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to announce the identification. CPD said they received the results Friday, but held off until the family was notified Tuesday morning.
The positive identification came from the forensic odontologist, Chief Geoff Jones said. Ji's dental records were compared with the remains.
DHSS reports first confirmed case of South African COVID-19 variant
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported its first confirmed case of the South African COVID-19 variant Tuesday.
Variant B.1.351 was identified in a sample from an adult living in Jackson County. No further information will be released to protect the privacy of the individual.
The variant was determined through the "whole genome sequencing conducted through a commercial laboratory," according to a release from DHSS.
It was first identified in South Africa in December 2020. It began being reported in the United States in late January.