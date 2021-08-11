Desiree Reed-Francois confirmed as new MU athletic director
Desiree Reed-Francois officially signed on as MU's new athletic director.
Her term as athletic director will officially begin on Aug. 15, 2021 and run through June 30, 2027. She becomes the first woman to lead the MU Athletic Department on a full-time basis and the second woman to serve as an athletic director in the SEC.
Her base salary will be $550,000 annually, according to a release from MU.
Judge orders that state must allow immediate enrollment for Medicaid expansion
A judge ordered that the Missouri Department of Social Services must immediately allow individuals who qualify to enroll in voter-approved Medicaid.
Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem sided with the plantiffs.
Over 54% of voters voted to pass the expansion last August, but lawmakers failed to fund the expansion in the regular session.
More than 270,000 Missourians became eligible on July 1. Eligible individuals must make $17,236 a year or $28,676 for a family of three.
Governor Parson addressed the order while at the state's Bicentennial celebration on Tuesday.
"There's a lot of moving parts, but we're going to follow what the judge says," Parson said."Whatever the court order says we're going to follow that and let the challenges happen the way they do."
One dead, one with serious injuries after crash on Highway 22 near Centralia
One woman has died and another was left with "traumatic injuries" following a crash between Highway 22 between Angell School Road and March Road.
Boone County Joint Communications announced in an alert that the highway was shut down around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp later confirmed to KOMU 8 that one person died and another person is injured. Blomenkamp said the driver of a flatbed truck t-boned a car with two women inside.
The woman with "traumatic injuries" was transported to University Hospital.
Harrisburg School District to require masks this fall
Starting Tuesday, Harrisburg R-8 School District will require masks, according to a Facebook post.
Staff and students in the district are required to wear masks during bus travels, entry and dismissal of school and anytime while indoors that students and staff cannot socially distance.
Last year the district has 43 students and 20 staff members in the district test positive for COVID-19.
Statehood celebration acknowledges and celebrates Missouri's history, looks to future
Tuesday marked 200 years since Missouri officially became a state, and the official ceremony was held at the state capital in the morning.
Part of the day's festivities included a naturalization ceremony. Thirty-five applicants became U.S. citizens at the event.
Cecil Brown has lived in the U.S. since 2005, after moving from Ghana to pursue his education. Brown formally became a U.S. citizen on Tuesday.
"Becoming a citizen is beyond amazing," Brown said. "Tomorrow's my birthday, so it's a great birthday present for myself as well."
