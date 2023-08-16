Four MOTF-1 members and four search canines traveled to St. Louis at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they caught an early Wednesday morning flight to Maui, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Two MO-TF1 members were sent to the island last week
as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Incident Support Team. The two members are serving as a resource unit leader and operations section chief for FEMA's overhead management team.
Gov. Mike Parson ceremonially signed two bills Tuesday, including House bills 4 and 417.
HB 4 provides funding to expand I-70 from two lanes to three across Missouri, while HB 417 changes how student-athletes in Missouri get paid.
Parson celebrated the I-70 expansion at Moberly Area Community College's Columbia location on the Business Loop with local and state leaders, and the NIL bill at MU's Faurot Field with athletics leaders and student athletes.
The State Board of Education approved recommendations regarding teacher retention at its meeting Tuesday.
In order to compose its final list of recommendations, the State Board’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission compiled data trends and surveys from educators across the state
The recommendations fell into four categories: immediate support for classroom management, evidence-based models for reorganizing schools, master teaching certificate and school and district leadership improvements.
Thousands of Columbia Public School (CPS) employees celebrated the start of a new school year Tuesday at the district's back-to-school convocation event at Mizzou Arena.
"It's just a way to welcome them back, to kick off the school year and really focus on our theme this year, which is 'Inspiring Greatness,'" CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Student speakers, district officials and local leaders were featured during the event, including Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe. The convocation also had Stephen M.R. Covey as a keynote speaker.
The Harrisburg R-8 School District is delaying the start of classes by one week due to unexpected delays in construction at the elementary and middle schools, according to a Facebook post from the district.
The district said the construction could cause safety concerns for students. The first day of school will now be Tuesday, Aug. 29, while preschool will now start Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Vo-Tech students will still start Tuesday, Aug. 22. Those students and families will receive communication from the high school office with more details on this process, the district said.