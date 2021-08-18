DHSS approves third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved a third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals.
A third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines may be administered for those with the following conditions or immunosuppressive medication:
- Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications
- Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (eg., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)
- Immunocompromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Immunocompromised due to “Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids (ie.,≥ 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory"
Those who do not meet the criteria do not need a third dose at this time, according to DHSS.
Boone Health unvaccinated employees must follow additional safety guidelines
Boone Health is urging employees to get vaccinated through an incentive program, weekly vaccination clinics and new safety measures for unvaccinated staff.
At this time, Boone Health is not requiring vaccinations for employees.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 4 will be required to follow additional safety protocols, including increased restrictions during meal breaks and weekly COVID-19 tests.
A new incentive program also enters fully vaccinated employees into weekly drawings for cash prizes.
Jefferson City, Cole County release new 911 texting feature
The Jefferson City/Cole County 911 Communications Center is now able to receive 911 correspondence over SMS text messaging, according to a news release.
Texting should only be used when people are unable to make a voice call to 911, and the new feature is not meant to replace the "importance of placing a voice call to 911 when able to do so."
At this time, photos and videos cannot be sent to the 911 text feature.
SEC sets new record for most total, gold medals at an Olympics
The Southeastern Conference finished the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with 79 total medals and 38 gold medals won by current and former athletes.
This year's total was a new high for the conference. This beats the previous record of 54 total medals won at the 2012 London Games and the previous record for goal medals of 29 won at the 2000 Sydney Games.
The 79 medals were won by 62 athletes with Florida's Caeleb Dressel winning the most with five golds in swimming for Team USA.
Of the 62 medalists, 37 were women, who won 41 medals, including 18 gold.