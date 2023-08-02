Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Boone County in central Missouri... * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 636 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Columbia, Hallsville, Sturgeon, Murry and Harrisburg. This includes the following State Parks... Finger Lakes State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 128 and 133. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri... Hinkson Creek at Columbia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Hinkson Creek at Columbia. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.9 feet, Base of the fence at the power substation just off the right bank downstream of the old Providence Road bridge begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Bankfull stage is 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 22.0 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 6.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will rise to 11.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.4 feet on 04/30/2009. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7:00 am) Location Stg Stage Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Hinkson Creek Columbia 15.0 15.8 10.5 5.1 4.6 MSG MSG &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO and Cole MO. In east central Missouri, Montgomery MO. In northeast Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Monroe MO, Ralls MO and Shelby MO. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall rates continue this morning. Areas which see persistent thunderstorms could see very high rainfall amounts and flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&