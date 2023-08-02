Boone County considers freeze on property tax rate increases that could help senior citizens
The Boone County Commission is still deciding whether or not to implement a law that could impact schools, the Daniel Boone Regional Library and other public facilities.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bill 190 into law on July 6. The bill, which takes effect Aug. 28, allows counties the opportunity to freeze property tax increases for senior citizens who meet these requirements:
- 62 years of age or older
- Eligible for Social Security retirement benefits
- Own a home or have legal/equitable interest in a home
- Required to pay property taxes on that home
Senior citizens who meet these requirements would still have to pay property taxes, but it would be a fixed amount based off of how much the taxes were when frozen.
