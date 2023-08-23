No injuries reported after Audrain County ambulance catches fire on I-70
CALLAWAY COUNTY − No injuries were reported after an ambulance from Audrain County caught fire on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the fire around 2:35 p.m. in the westbound I-70 lanes, near the 139.4 mile marker in Callaway County.
Troopers said the fire spread to the grass median and forced the left lane to close while firefighters worked to contain it. The driving lane was open while crews finished clearing the scene.
The Audrain Ambulance District said its ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia when it caught fire. The ambulance crew was able to safely remove the patient out of the vehicle.
"The ambulance crew did a fantastic job of acting in the best interest of the patient and themselves and because of that, all are safe," the Audrain Ambulance District said on Facebook.
Missouri schools shuffle practice and game times to deal with this week's heat wave
COLUMBIA − High schools around mid-Missouri have been forced to adjust their athletics practices and game times because of the extreme heat this week.
Excessive heat warnings are in place for all of mid-Missouri until 10 p.m. Friday. This comes as heat indices will exceed 105 degrees for the next few days.
All fall sports begin their seasons this week. Battle High School Athletic Director Sammie Symonds says it has been a challenge trying to find space for every team to practice.
"It's almost been like playing a game of chess," she said. "We've been trying to move the pieces around to find places for everyone, we're fortunate to have so much space, but it's still been difficult trying to figure all that out."
LiUNA Local 955 ratifies new contract with 6% pay increase
COLUMBIA − Members of LiUNA Local 955 could see a minimum 6% pay increase after a successful vote to ratify their new union contract Sunday night. The contract now goes to the Columbia City Council for discussion and a vote.
The contract holds the potential to bring about substantial improvements in the working conditions and benefits of the city of Columbia's workforce, according to union representative Andrew Hutchinson.
LiUNA Local 955 represents about 230 service and maintenance workers for the city of Columbia, including public works, utilities and the airport, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
"We are decently excited about this, we didn't get everything we wanted, there are still some concerns regarding wage compression next year, and we still have the issue of paid family leave," Hutchinson said.
More than 19,000 Columbia students kick off the new school year
COLUMBIA - Cars and school buses lined up outside of Columbia Public Schools Tuesday afternoon to pick up students from their first day of classes.
CPS officially opened their doors to more than 19,000 students Tuesday morning.
"We had a phenomenal start to the year today," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said. "Scholars arrived ready and excited to learn, and our teachers and staff are ready to inspire greatness in each and every scholar."
Total first day enrollment reflects an increase in students attending school. Compared to last year's official enrollment, a total of 357 new students have enrolled in the district for the first day of classes.