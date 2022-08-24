Multiple injured in car collision on Highway 124
Multiple passengers were injured in a car collision reported on west Highway 124 near Harrisburg around approximately 8:40 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred as a 2008 Chrysler 300 attempted to pass a vehicle at the top of a hill. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 124 when it struck a 2004 Buick Century head-on.
According to the crash report, all four were wearing their seatbelts. Both cars suffered a total loss and were towed by slate.
EmVP: Barbers give free back-to-school haircuts at Columbia event
Volunteer barbers had their hair clippers and trimmers buzzing as they provided free haircuts to children of all ages.
"I mean seeing a kid with a smile on their face with a nice haircut going to school is like great for me," Renz Blendz owner, Lorenzo Shephard, said.
Shephard helped organize the second annual Barbershop in the Park event as part of a back to school gathering with other local organizations and businesses. He said he likes to give back to the community for supporting him and his shop.
Parents said they were grateful for helping get their kids ready for school.
"I’m just happy right now, I’m overjoyed, thank you so much," Danielle McClenton said. "When they said free cuts I really wanted to come see him get his first line up and see how he reacts so that was a fun process."
Battle High students say they feel safer with student resource officers around as new year starts
At the sound of the first bell on Tuesday, students at Battle High School returned to their classrooms for another year of learning.
Many students said they were excited to see friends again, while others said they're scared to start classes. But after two new student resource officers were added to Battle in March, students say they're less concerned about safety heading into the new school year.
"I think overall it makes me feel more safe," senior Allison Bivens said. "I think I've never had an experience at school which makes me feel unsafe at all, it's a comforting presence."
MoDOT explores possible bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City
As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City.
The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City Amtrak and other intermediate points. The public is encouraged to fill out this survey to give feedback.
"We have 150 people at our office," Dearld Snider, executive director at PSRS/PEERS in Jefferson City, said. "Out of those 150, we have nine that live in Columbia."
Charles Hiebert, communications assistant and director at MoDOT, said they are not currently doing interviews regarding the survey.
Columbia swears in 9 new police academy graduates
Eight patrol officers and an airport safety officer graduated Aug. 19 from the Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI). They were sworn in to city service Monday and will now transition to CPD's field training program for 16 weeks.
"Sending this many recruits through the academy is representative of the tireless efforts put forth by the Department’s Training and Recruitment Unit to address ongoing staffing needs," Lt. Chad Gooch with the Department’s Special Services Bureau, said. "We recruit in a variety of ways so we reach applicants from many walks of life, and we hope we find those individuals that have the desire to contribute to our community in a positive way."
The LETI class of nine is one of CPD's largest graduating classes in five years, according to a news release.
Former JCCC inmate charged with assault of corrections officer
A former Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate has been charged in connection to an assault of a corrections officer.
Gavin Syring is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim. Syring is also a defendant in a civil lawsuit from the corrections officer and his wife.
The lawsuit alleges Kent Riley was left with severe and permanent injuries to his head, brain sides and hip after an altercation at JCCC on July 19. Riley spent six days in a coma and was on life support, the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Riley told Syring to lock down in his cell, but Syring refused. The lawsuit alleges Syring then knocked Riley down and "repeatedly and brutally punched, kicked and beat him."
First Alert Weather
Temperatures will be warmer to close the week and we could even see a few 90 degrees days over this warmer stretch.
Starting Wednesday will be a developing southerly breeze which will transport air out from Texas and Oklahoma helping the daytime highs reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Nightly temperatures will be warmer too, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 for the next few nights.