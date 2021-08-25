AG Schmitt files lawsuit against CPS for mask mandate, CPS responds
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a reverse class action lawsuit against school districts with mask mandates.
The lawsuit names Columbia Public Schools, the Board of Education for the School District of Columbia, its board members and Superintendent Brian Yearwood as its sole defendants.
Despite FDA warning, Lake Ozark mayor wants ivermectin for friend with COVID-19
Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry shared a message on social media that he wants a lifelong friend who is hospitalized with COVID-19 to use ivermectin.
Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug used in animals and is not approved for treating viruses.
The post, which has since been deleted, was accompanied by a warning from Facebook, which said that some unapproved COVID-19 treatments may cause serious harm. It cited the World Health Organization.
Some CPS families face bus-route uncertainty
Some Columbia parents were worried Monday that their children's bus transportation to school wasn’t finalized yet. The school year started Tuesday.
Under a new process for the 2021-2022 school year, parents were told to “opt in” for bus services through Student Transportation of America, or STA, which runs the buses for Columbia Public Schools.
Friends mourn the loss of a Boone County 11-year-old and her mother
Community members and friends are mourning the deaths of a 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her daughter, 11-year-old Jozee Abitz. The two were found dead Sunday night in Boone County after a homicide.
After testing positive, Missouri athletes face COVID-19 screening before returning to sports
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) now requires athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months to get a health screening before returning to sports, regardless of vaccination status.
The return to play form evaluates symptoms and long term effects from COVID-19. The form also provides return-to-play procedures after being infected.If the athlete receives a negative screening, they will start a seven day return-to-play process.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
It will be another warm start to the day with morning temperatures in the middle 70s. A few clouds are expected through the day with highs reaching the upper 90s.