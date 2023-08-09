Jefferson City Council announces new city administrator
Jefferson City Council announced the appointment of Brian Crane as city administrator Tuesday.
"I’m deeply humbled and grateful for this opportunity," Crane said. "To serve and make a positive impact on this wonderful community and my hometown.”
The City Council voted unanimously on the decision Monday evening during a closed session. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater recommended Crane for the position after reviewing 39 applicants.
Agricultural economist explains how Tyson Foods plants closing could impact meat prices
After Tyson Foods announced Monday that four of its poultry plants are closing, including two in Missouri, agricultural economists like Dr. Scott Brown said this shows signs of trends in higher prices of poultry and other meats at the grocery store.
"Profitability has been really tough in the chicken industry," Brown said. "Feed costs have continued to be high, and we all know it's dry in many parts of the country today. That's led to concerns about yields this fall and could keep feed prices high."
Other factors like the slowed consumer demand for buying meat and labor shortages across the meat-processing industry are reasons for meat-processing plants like Tyson to restructure or close, according to Brown.
Voters reject proposition tax to renovate, expand Missouri River Regional Library
Cole County voters decided Tuesday whether to increase the Missouri River Regional Library's (MRRL) operating levy by approving a proposition tax.
Prop L did not pass with 63 percent of voters voting 'no' and 37 percent of voters voting 'yes.' The library has not had an increase in its levy since 1964.
Prop L would increase the levy to renovate and expand MRRL, as well as increase collections, services and programs. If approved, it would result in an average 2.5% property tax increase for most households, according to MRRL.
Barn on MU's dairy farm considered total loss after fire
A barn at MU's Foremost Dairy Research Center is considered a total loss after a fire Tuesday night.
Multiple engines from the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire on Old Highway 40 in the Midway area, just after 6 p.m. No animals or people were injured, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
Gale Blomenkamp, assistant Boone County Fire chief, said the fire will likely continue to burn for a day or two. Hay was nearby, making the fire difficult to extinguish.
Second adult charged with assault in June fight at the ARC
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Columbia man charged Monday in connection to a June disturbance at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).
Kameron Mearidy, 18, was one of four people − two adults males, one adult female and one male juvenile − who were taken into custody for their reported role in the June 11 fight at the ARC.
Mearidy was originally issued a citation for "peace disturbance by fighting," according to court documents. On Monday, Boone County prosecutors charged him with first-degree assault.