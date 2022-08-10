Legalizing recreational marijuana is on the November ballot for Missouri voters
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to posses, consume, purchase, and cultivate marijuana.
State officials certified that 214,535 out of the 400,000 signatures Legal Missouri 2022 gathered to qualify for approval were valid. Legal Missouri 2022 spend at least $6 million in its campaign to put the marijuana issue on the ballot.
Voters will be asked Nov. 8 not only to allow the legal purchase and consumption of marijuana, also to allow Missourians convicted non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for release from incarceration, parole, or probation.
School bus company looking to hire more drivers as school year approaches
Student Transportation of America (STA) handles busing for Columbia Public Schools, and had hiring events over the summer to increase the number of drivers. Tom Ott, the terminal manager for STA in Columbia, said those events were "successful."
"I will tell you that we are better fit so far this year than we were at this time last year," Ott said.
Despite an uptick in applicants, there are still more openings to be filled at STA. According to Ott, however, STA has the drivers it needs to cover its routes.
Survey: Columbia among cheapest average rent cost in the U.S., despite a near 20% increase
Data from a "Rent" survey found that Columbia is No. 15 cheapest average rent in the country. Despite this ranking, the cost of rent in Columbia has risen by 19.53% since 2021.
"That is a big jump in rents over a one year period of time," Robert Schock, Senior Vice President & Director of Property Management at The Yarco Companies in Kansas City, said.
Schock said potential reasons for the significant jump in Columbia was the pandemic, its affect on college students, and work salaries remaining stagnant throughout the pandemic.
Over 100 new teachers welcomed by luncheon in Jefferson City
The Rotary Club of Jefferson City hosted the New Teachers Welcome Luncheon for new teachers to to public and private schools in Jefferson City at Capital City High School Tuesday afternoon.
Bryan McGraw is the superintendent of the Jefferson City School District, and spoke about the challenges of finding teachers. He says that they are welcoming over 100 new teachers, but it was a struggle finding the right ones.
"I think nationwide you see teacher shortages, so it is a challenge to recruit and retain so many staff," McGraw said. "Obviously, we want to have the best and the brightest here in JC Schools, so it's a little bit more difficult to find the right candidate, so we continue to pursue great teachers for our kids."
Blair Oaks School Board reviews transgender student policy at board meeting
The board did not take any action on the policy because not all members were there, most notably the president, nor did they hold public comment. The policy would allow transgender students to use both the gender neutral restroom or the restroom corresponding to their gender identity.
"Just not sure that this is the best place for our children to be safe and educated," said Sarah Fessler, a parent of a Blair Oaks student, "I think that we should be focusing on our children's math scores, geometry, history, literature, writing, and cursive, and not their gender."
The board will have every member present at the time they make the decision on the policy.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Patchy fog along with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 60s are possible starting Wednesday as cloud cover traps in the heat. Fog will dissipate by mid-morning and skies will become sunnier with highs reaching the middle 80s.
Humidity will remain fairly low throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and temperatures will warm for the weekend before we see another push of cooler air next week.