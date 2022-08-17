MU Health Care opens new emergency entrance for pediatric patients
MU Health Care opened a new entrance specifically for pediatric patients requiring emergency care at the Children’s Emergency Room Tuesday.
"We wanted our pediatric patients to have a safe, a warm, friendly environment for them to when they come to the emergency department," Christopher Sampson MD, an MU Health Care emergency physician, said.
The Children's Emergency Room moved from Keene Street as part of the effort by MU Health Care to establish a centralized hospital campus.
Hearing specialist shares concerns after FDA approval of over-the-counter hearing aids
The Food and Drug Administration implemented a new rule Tuesday, allowing hearing aids to be available for pickup over the counter at local pharmacies.
The goal of the new rule is to allow people in need to purchase hearing aids, as well as reducing the cost of hearing aids.
One local specialists said it might not be in the best interest of people who think they are suffering from hearing loss.
"It's actually a health care device," Nathan Northup said. "And I think some of the over-the-counter treatment of attempting a health care product is, for most people, not be the right way to go."
Housing recession has limited impact on mid-Missourians, experts say
Homebuilders across the nation have seen a housing recession, CNBC reported this week, but some housing experts in mid-Missouri say residents won't see much of an impact
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped six points to 49 this month, which is the eighth straight monthly decline. This index was last under 50 in June of 2014. Anything above 50 is considered positive.
"Our inventory levels are still very low, about half of where they should be at this time of year, " Brian Toohey, CEO of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said. "But there were so many permits pulled last year, and [it'd] be hard to keep up that pace."
Socket expands fiber internet to Sedalia homes
Socket announced Tuesday it is expanding its fiber optic internet to residential homes across Sedalia.
Construction has already begun in the Cambridge Village, Katy Trail Estates and Southwest Village neighborhoods, along with many neighborhoods in northeast Sedalia. Additional neighborhoods will follow.
“Socket is committed to our investment in constructing critical internet infrastructure in Sedalia. Our fiber network will allow customers to enjoy reliable and fast internet," Carson Coffman said in a news release.
Solstice Senior Living residents enjoy '70s-themed prom
Solstice Senior Living hosted a '70s-themed prom for their residents Tuesday. Staff and residents dressed up in prom attire for the event.
They celebrated with a DJ, dancing, balloons and snacks. The residents got to make memories with their friends and staff at the living center, and many also had family come to visit for the prom.
"Many of our residents never got to experience their own prom, so we kind of wanted to give back to them. And let them finally have that experience here," Amanda Beard said.