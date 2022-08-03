The results are in! You can check out the result's of Tuesday's election here.
U.S. Senate
Eric Schmitt will face Trudy Busch Valentine for Missouri's Senate seat in November. Schmitt beat out House District 4 Representative Vicky Hartzler and former Governor Eric Greitens for the GOP nomination. Valentine beat out former marine Lucas Kunce for the Democratic Nomination.
GOP 3rd Congressional District
Blaine Luetkemeyer won Missouri's 3rd Congressional district seat with over 66 thousand votes.
GOP 4th Congressional District
Mark Alford won Missouri's 4th Congressional District seat with over 36 thousand votes.
Democratic House District 47
Adrian Plank won Missouri's 47th House District seat in a close race over Chimene Schwach with 2,325 votes to Schwach's 2,277.
Columbia 3rd Ward City Council
Roy Lovelady beat Karl Skala in a special election that was agreed upon by the two candidates after the two tied back in April's election with 1,102 votes each.
Military votes could have broken the tie, but Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said no military ballots were received at the deadline a few days after the election.
On Tuesday, Lovelady won with 1,419 votes to Skala's 1,269 votes.
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
Missouri Task Force 1 was expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday.
At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week.
The team was expected to completed their assigned search areas in Breathitt County Tuesday night and then prepared for another mission in a different area Wednesday.
Lawyers in MU fraternity hazing case ask for trial to be moved
Thomas Shultz, a former fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case, is asking to move the case out of Boone County.
The defense lawyer for Shultz said it's impossible for Shultz to get a fair trial in Boone County.
He said the reason was because of the number of MU employees in Boone county and extensive media coverage.
Shultz pleaded not guilty to the felony hazing charge, to tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, as well as a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor in July.
The judge has not made a decision on whether to move the case. The final decision is set for Aug. 22.