TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years
The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility.
The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But the future of the hospital remains uncertain.
Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals officially closed in September when Platinum Health systems, which took over after Noble, fired its employees and closed the facility.
In an open records request, Target 8 found that issues with hospital management span back more than a year.
Noble Health acquired Audrain Community Hospital in early 2020. Records show that by early 2021, the hospital received multiple violations for not having a governing body.
Even though Noble Health assumed control of the hospital a year before, records show they weren't prepared to control the hospital.
Customers concerned after Gygr-Gas propane company not answering calls
A number of customers are concerned after not hearing from Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, for days, weeks and even months for some.
Gygr offers a metered service for 42 counties in mid-Missouri, including cities like Columbia, Boonville, De Soto, Moberly, Versailles and Mexico.
According to Gygr's website, gas deliveries are computer scheduled, allowing the company to "anticipate [customers'] needs and keep your tank full."
Its website also outlines directions for customers, which includes reading a meter and using their "Self-Billing" book and rate chart. After that, Gygr says to mail your "Meter Slip" and payment to Gygr.
KOMU 8 News reached out to Gygr for comment multiple times Tuesday afternoon but did not get a response. There was also an automated message on its phone line saying its mailbox is full.
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15.
“We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”
Williams said Washington had a minor seizure that morning, which was not unfamiliar to him. She said her husband planned to drop their children off at their older sibling’s house if he continued to feel unwell.
Williams said Washington started having seizures over the summer. She said he was taking medication for the seizures because they impacted Washington’s memory.
Williams has created a Facebook group for tips and updates to help find her husband.
CPD asks if anyone knows anything or has seen Washington to call 911 or the department at 573-874-7652. People can also submit an anonymous tip online.
Ashland police, community continue search for missing teen
The Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager last seen the night of Dec. 4.
The following morning, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported that their daughter, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes, had run away from home.
According to Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, Emilee likely cut the screen out of her bedroom window and left without parental consent or knowledge.
The Ashland Police Department encourages anyone with information on Emilee's whereabouts to contact Boone County Joint Communications at 573- 442-6131.