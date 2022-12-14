TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years

The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility. 

The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But the future of the hospital remains uncertain.

Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals officially closed in September when Platinum Health systems, which took over after Noble, fired its employees and closed the facility.

In an open records request, Target 8 found that issues with hospital management span back more than a year.

Noble Health acquired Audrain Community Hospital in early 2020. Records show that by early 2021, the hospital received multiple violations for not having a governing body. 

Even though Noble Health assumed control of the hospital a year before, records show they weren't prepared to control the hospital. 

