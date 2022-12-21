State agencies prepare for snow and dangerous cold; AAA provides tips to keep safe on roads
Ahead of potentially hazardous weather, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is developing its plan for what it calls the "busy" week ahead.
MSHP currently has a shortage of troopers, in terms of positions available. However, MSHP Cpl. Kyle Green said he does not see that impacting road operations this week.
A spokesperson for AAA also said keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is crucial for safety during winter storms. These kits should include things like jumper cables, phone chargers and traction aids like sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter.
Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force Base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday.
The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the MacDill installation commander, addressed the teams by emphasizing the importance of life beyond football.
"I wish both teams much success not only at the Gasparilla Bowl but in life," Bingham said. "You are all about to get on the field to battle, for many of you, it will be the last time you do it. The good news is this: life is lot like football... just between different hashmarks."
Missouri will continue to participate in events in Tampa all week long leading up to their Friday bowl game against Wake Forest.
Emergency responders brace for winter weather
Boone County first responders are preparing for the winter weather that's expected to hit the area late this week.
Assistant Boone County Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp said response times could be slower as fire crews try to navigate the snowy conditions. The department will likely rely more on its four-wheel drive vehicles, which can navigate the snow better than a fire truck.
Gov. Mike Parson also activated the Missouri National Guard Tuesday ahead of the impending winter storm.
Parson appoints Vivek Malek as Missouri's next sate treasurer
Vivek Malek has been named the next state treasurer of Missouri, marking the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office.
Malek, 45, is a practicing attorney and owner of Law Offices of Vivek Malek since 2011. His work includes immigration cases and business consultations.
Malek will replace Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected as state auditor in November.
Malek has practiced law since 2000. He said it's an honor to be Missouri's next state treasurer.
Woman charged in connection to Monday shooting on Paris Road; second suspect still at large
Police say they have arrested a Columbia woman who allegedly "helped" another suspect at the scene of a shooting Monday. The second suspect remains at large.
Jasmine Briana Bell, 26, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting outside the Break Time gas station in the 2400 block of Paris Road.
Prosecutors charged Bell with first-degree assault Tuesday and she is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.
Columbia police said Bell was with the second suspect, Terrance Johnson, at the time of the shooting, and helped him after the shooting.
STORM MODE: Projected snowfall totals for Thursday, dangerous cold to linger into the weekend
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow, strong winds, and dangerous cold air to the region starting on Thursday.
Snow will come to an end Thursday night, but the wind and very cold air will continue into Friday and Saturday.