Biden assures Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 that they can go ahead with holiday plans despite Omicron surge
President Joe Biden aimed to reassure Americans that if they are vaccinated, they can still proceed with their holiday plans without fear of becoming seriously ill.
"I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends. The answer is, yes you can if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, particularly if you've gotten your booster shot," Biden said in a White House speech Tuesday.
Conversely, he warned those who have not yet received shots of the potential for severe illness or death in the coming months.
Federal government to send out COVID test kits as local testing demand increases
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government has purchased 500 million free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.
This comes after the CDC announced the omicron variant now accounts for 73.2% of new cases for the week ending Dec. 18, while the delta variant made up 26.6%. The week prior, omicron was estimated at only 12.6% of new cases.
Despite at-home tests becoming available, standard PCR test sites around Columbia have remained busy as a result of more people getting tested before traveling for the holidays.
Columbia temporary solid waste workers ask for benefits
At the Columbia City Council meeting Monday night, a temporary solid waste worker and union representative asked for a process that would allow temporary workers to become full-time city employees.
Andrew Hutchinson, a representative from Labors Local 955, said they are asking the city to create a full-time, union-eligible, benefit-eligible solid waste position that does not require a commercial driver's license (CDL).
Hutchinson said the city hasn't provided many of these workers an opportunity to pursue a full-time employee status, despite a staffing shortage.
Dozens gather for candlelight vigil honoring those who died while facing homelessness
Dozens gathered at the Salvation Army Harbor House Tuesday night holding candles and each other, honoring those who have died while facing homelessness.
Tuesday is National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. The Salvation Army held candlelight vigils in both Columbia and Jefferson City.
The Salvation Army's Regional Director of Community Relations Sean Spence said this is the first memorial of its kind in mid-Missouri. And now, he said it's more important than ever.
Forecast: Looking mild as we get closer to Christmas
A weak cold front will pass through central Missouri tonight, but you shouldn’t expect it to do much to our forecast over the next couple of days. In fact, other than a slight one-day cool down, we will continue a warming trend.
Wednesday will start with temperatures in the lower 20s and clear skies. We will remain sunny through the day with highs reaching the middle to upper 40s.
The overall trend of above average temperatures will continue through Christmas Eve.