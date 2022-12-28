Memorial Stadium sees 'significant' damage after water pipe bursts
Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
Basi called the damage at Memorial Stadium "significant." He said the sixth floor in the west tower, which houses the press box and luxury suites, were affected. The west tower was built in 2013, according to the Mizzou Athletics website.
Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports
There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools.
Democrats and LGBTQ advocates say the flurry of bills is a discriminatory attack on an already marginalized community, motivated by partisan politics. GOP lawmakers pushing the bills, many of which are titled “Protect Women’s Sports Act,” say they are inspired by real concerns in their communities about fairness.
Forecast: An above average temperature trend begins
A warming trend has begun and temperatures are expected to largely be above average through the remaining few days of the month and continue into early January.
Temperatures will continue to warm through the day Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the south. Highs will warm to the lower to middle 50s.
Temperatures will warm to the 60s on Thursday before a slight drop to the 40s into the weekend as cloud cover and slight rain chances return, with most rain looking to stay over Southeast Missouri.
Boone County property taxes are due Dec. 31
Boone County property taxes are due on Dec. 31. Brian McCollum, the collector of revenue, reminded taxpayers of the due date in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
However, the last day to pay them in person at the collector's office is Friday by 5 p.m. The office is on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center, at the corner of Ninth and Ash Streets in Columbia.
Residents can also drop payments in the dropbox at the entrance to the Government Center any time before midnight on Dec. 31.
18-year-old dead after Phelps County train wreck
An 18-year-old was killed in a train crash Tuesday afternoon near Country Road 3640 and Highway KK, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
According to the accident report, 18-year-old Cadey Rogers of St. James was driving over a railroad crossing just after 2 p.m. when she failed to yield to an oncoming Burlington Northern freight train.
The train collided with her car, totaling it, and she was pronounced dead almost immediately afterwards.
MSHP reported that the crossing has cross-bucks as well as a yield sign.
MSHP: 3 traffic fatalities recorded during Christmas weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over the Christmas counting period, which ran from 6 p.m. Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26.
No drownings or boating accidents were reported, which is significantly less than last year's holiday season, the highway patrol said.
Of the three fatality crashes, which are now being investigated, two occurred in Troop F's region and one occurred in the Troop D region.