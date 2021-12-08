Stephens College alum visits with students and faculty after historic space flight
In July, Wally Funk became the oldest woman to visit space. Wednesday, she is returning to her alma mater: Stephens College.
As a 1958 Stephens graduate, Funk was one of 13 female pilots who went through NASA astronaut training in the 1960s called the Mercury 13. But because she is a woman, Funk's dreams of going to space wouldn't come true until Jeff Bezos chose her to join him on his flight on Blue Origin in July.
Funk will be at a free community event in the Kimball Ballroom of Lela Raney Wood Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday night to share her journey to space and to talk about her experience at the college.
UM System suspends COVID vaccine mandate amid block from federal judge
The University of Missouri System is suspending its COVID vaccine mandate following a federal judge's block on the federal contractor mandate.
MU announced last week all faculty, staff and student employees were to be vaccinated by Jan. 18, 2022. The court order has lead to officials putting that mandate on hold.
A vaccine mandate still applies to MU Health Care employees and UMKC faculty, staff and students with direct patient contact.
State rests case during second day of Lynlee Renick's murder trial
A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper resumed his testimony in Lynlee Renick's trial for the murder of her husband, Benjamin Renick.
The jury also heard from MSHP criminal investigator Nathaniel Schaffer, a witness from the MSHP Crime Lab who matched the gun and bullets that killed Benjamin Renick.
The defense then called Lynlee Renick’s childhood best friend, Britney Bishop and Renick's dad, Lyndell Gallatin.
Evidence from the defense will continue Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
Warmer December temperatures could save mid-Missouri residents money
Near record-high temperatures this month could help mid-Missouri residents save money when it comes to their running their home furnaces.
The warmer temperatures mean people don't need to use their furnaces as much. As a result, experts say now is a good time for people to get their furnaces checked for when they may decide to use them later in the season.
Veterans United Holiday Spectacular causes traffic jams
Veterans United Home Loans is inviting people to their Bright Lights/Holiday Lights spectacular for the second year in a row.
Staff members are advising people to come later in the evening to help keep traffic steady. Last year, traffic was heaviest at the beginning of the night.
Columbia Police Department and other onsite staff will be there to help manage the flow of traffic through the event.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST
A warm-up is finally on the way because, let's be honest, not very many people were ready for the abrupt chill earlier this week after such a mild December start.