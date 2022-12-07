Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learning
MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business.
In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of MBS' parent company, Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. (BNED), explained the motivation behind the company's decision to downsize.
"Given the current macroeconomic environment and rapidly evolving dynamics in the higher education industry, today we announced that we would be making some organizational changes to strengthen our focus and efficiency and align our resources towards the highest growth opportunities ahead," Brown wrote.
MBS Textbook Exchange has been a major employer in Columbia for the past few years. According to a 2020 report from Regional Economic Development, Inc., an economic development agency in Columbia, MBS Textbook Exchange ranked 11th on the list of Boone County's largest employers.
Jefferson City councilman files to run for mayor as election filing period begins
Election filing for Jefferson City offices began Tuesday, with the following seats up for election April 4, 2023:
- One city mayor – citywide (four-year terms)
- One municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms)
- One city council seat from each of the five wards (two-year terms)
Current councilman Ron Fitzwater is the only candidate so far who has filed to run for mayor. He announced nearly two years ago that he would run for mayor and officially filed to run Tuesday morning.
Carrie Tergin has been mayor since 2015 and has termed out of office after 8 years, making her unable to run in April.
Fitzwater has served on city council for six years in the Fourth Ward and says his main goal if elected is to bring leadership skills to City Hall.
"The key thing is, we need to grow as a city, we've got to do it in the right way," Fitzwater said. "We want to work with developers and work with people that want to come in and help grow the city."
Bill to automate record expungement process prefiled in House and Senate
Thursday is the first day to petition for record expungements for marijuana offenses after the November passage of Amendment 3. However, Amendment 3's critics worry the expungement process won't be very accessible.
Tim Gilio, the co-founder of the Missouri Marijuana Legalization Movement, said the petition process for records expungements under the amendment are too restrictive.
However, a bill to automate the expungement process in Missouri was announced at a press conference Tuesday. The bill is sponsored by Missouri Senate-elect Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) and Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters).
Under current law, numerous offenses are eligible for expungement, but the process is quite lengthy. Petitions for expungement can be filed a year after completion of a sentence or probation or three years afterward for a felony. After that, a hearing or trial is required.
Columbia drops ordinance for logo trash bags. What's next for residents?
Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change an ordinance that required residents to use trash bags with city logos for curbside pickup.
Starting Tuesday, residents can use whichever trash bag they prefer for their garbage.
Residents still need to put out their trash on their authorized days, and bags have to be 50 pounds or less, without any tears. All items also must fit in the trash bag; there can be no loose items on the street.
First Ward councilwoman Pat Fowler said the city still has 60,000 rolls of the old trash bags that can be redeemed with the city-issued vouchers.
Columbia Utilities spokesperson Matthew Nestor said the city will continue to send out vouchers until it has depleted the stock it has on site. Solid Waste said it expects vouchers to be mailed in January, and customers will be able to redeem them at the same local participating distributors.
Victim dies after Monday night shooting in Columbia; suspect charged with murder
The victim in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia has died, the Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday. A suspect has been charged in connection to the killing.
Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. Badolato was taken to a local hospital but later died.
Police said they developed probable cause to arrest Corey Blueitt, 43, also of Columbia, in connection to the deadly shooting. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Forecast: Seasonal temps with another rain chance around the corner
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day, though some sunshine is possible at times. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 30s with morning fog. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 50s in the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday is looking drier and mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. Rain chances on Saturday are very low for now, but we will need to keep an eye on a system that will be tracking to our south. If this system shifts north it could introduce rain chances to the forecast
Rain will remain in the forecast early next week.