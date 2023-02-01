Mixed feelings shared ahead of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board first training session
Members of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) are set to meet Wednesday evening for the first of two training session after a nearly 6-month pause.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will serve as the chair of Wednesday night's meeting.
One returning board member said she does not think the training sessions will help provide helpful information.
"And just with everything that's been going on since our pause, I don't really have a lot of confidence in leadership in providing us with any information that I think will really help us to actually be a civilian oversight board," said Laura Gutiérrez Pérez, a returning board member.
According to Wednesday's meeting agenda, the first training session will cover preliminary topics such as board operations and the Sunshine Law.
Wednesday's training session is open to the public and will take place at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Legislators and Missourians battle between identity and biology in Senate committee hearing
The Missouri Senate's Emerging Issues Committee hosted a hearing Tuesday for six different bills regarding transgender female athletes participating in female sports.
Casey Pick, director of law and policy for The Trevor Project, believes that this question should be discussed by the state athletic association, not state legislators.
"They are our neighbors, our friends, they are here in this room today. And because of that, they deserve every right and opportunity that any young person in Missouri has," said Pick.
Republican senators argued gender is what is on people's birth certificate and that males have an advantage over women in sports.
Democratic senators said the five transgender athletes in Missouri should not be a top priority in the General Assembly.
Judge orders county clerk to add Chuck Basye to Columbia school board election ballot
Former Missouri representative Chuck Basye will now appear on Columbia's school board election ballot in April.
Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs told County Clerk Brianna Lennon to add Basye's name.
This comes Jacobs ruled on Monday the school board violated state statute by not initially accepting Basye’s filing for candidacy.
Basye filed his original lawsuit on Jan.18 and included the individual board members as defendants.
Isle of Capri Casino Hotel reopens after water line break
The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel drew some lucky cards and was able to re-open on Tuesday after a water line break.
A spokesperson told KOMU 8 the water main break was outside the building but they evacuated because the drinking water was impacted. A boil water advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours.
The break happened in the hotel parking lot and there is no damage to the building.
Forecast: A warmer start to February
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will start out in the mid 10s, but will quickly rise to the upper 30s later in the day and hang around the mid 40s on Thursday.
We will also see a sunnier and much cooler Friday with highs hovering around freezing.
Saturday and Sunday's high temperatures near 50 degrees mean that this weekend is the time to get outside and enjoy the warmer than average days.