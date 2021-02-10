Here's where you can find the latest closings and cancellations.
Illegal trash dumping concerns rise in Columbia as new program rolls out
With the new trash program officially in full swing in Columbia, some are fearing an increase in illegal dumping in private dumpsters.
The City of Columbia's Public Information Specialist Matt Nestor says 98% of residents are now using the new bags.
"It's been a very good transition. We had a couple of people from Water and Light handing out door tags for anyone that didn't have bags, and they went to 900 houses and only handed out fewer than 30 tags," Nestor said.
The new program is estimated to reduce up to 6,000 tons of waste a year in the city's landfill.
"That was an estimate from our vendor, about 6,000 tons a year that will go to other places than the landfill," Nestor said.
Mid-Missourians see higher utility bills due to cold weather
If you have seen a spike your recent utility bill, it is likely due to the recent drop in temperatures we have had, and it doesn't look like it is going to let up anytime soon.
Boone Electric Cooperative has received a lot of calls recently as people notice the higher number on their bill.
"Everybody will notice a change in their bills, with the last two weeks we are experiencing, actually hit that billing cycle and hit everybody's billing cycles. They will experience probably a sticker shock because of the temperatures," Meredith Hoenes, Communications Specialist for Boone Electric Cooperative, said.
As it gets colder, many people's instinct is to crank up the heat more, but according to Hoenes, it will only make your bill go higher.
MU Health Care adjusts visitor guidelines
MU Health Care says it is easing visitor restrictions in its hospitals and clinics.
Starting Wednesday, Feb. 10, patients at MU Health Care hospitals, emergency departments and clinics will be allowed to have one visitor.
MU Health Care made this decision due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases in Boone County and in the surrounding counties.
"The pandemics not over. But things are good enough that we can begin to open up a little bit" Kevin Gwin, MU Health Cares Chief Patient Experience Officer, said.
Solstice Senior Living gives vaccinations on-site
Solstice Senior Living was among the first independent living facilities in the area to give residents and staff vaccinations on-site.
The facility partnered with two pharmacies, Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy and D&H Drugstore, to get 70 doses Tuesday morning.
Residents were called into a room where they were assigned to one of four vaccinators.
Winter weather advisories in effect until noon for Jefferson City to St Louis, including Fulton and Montgomery CityThis area will be under some heavier morning snow leading to slick roads #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/d9m9mvkXGy— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 10, 2021
