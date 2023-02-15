Chiefs Super Bowl parade preparations: what to know before you go
The Chiefs are bringing home the Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl, and fans are set to celebrate the win with a parade in Kansas City.
The parade will start at noon today, Feb. 15, and will roll down Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City.
Drivers will be allowed to cross Grand Boulevard at 7th Street/Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) is also offering shuttles to help ease traffic in the area.
The shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. after the rally.
New Moberly area economic business director highlights diversity of locally-made products
Kaylee Paffrath is the new director of business development for the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDC) and she said the role of the corporation is a way for local businesses to grow through connections.
"Employees, staffing, expansions, working on connecting them with legislative issues that might be passed down, just a resource to connect everyone," Paffrath said.
One of the larger businesses keeping the Moberly economy flowing is Everlast, a boxing and fitness gear company.
Everlast crafts raft over 300,000 heavy bags per year with mostly American-made material, using their own machines which are also constructed in the Moberly facility.
'We have nothing like this here': How a local, Black-owned nonprofit keeps giving back
Building Community Bridges (BCB), is a local nonprofit which offers a variety of services including harm reduction kits, after school care, a food pantry, a community boxing gym and more.
Crystine Green works at BCB and she said this service is necessary.
"Just being able to help the community, especially Jefferson City, because we have nothing like this here," Green said. "And there are needs in our community. Despite housing, there's resource needs that people are needing, and some people just really don't know about them."
BCB has also received grants within the last year from the Missouri Institute of Mental Health and the Recovery Community Center's Harm Reduction unit to start paying its volunteers.
Testimonies heat up for another round of LGBTQ+ bills
The Senate's Emerging Issues Committee heard three bills on Tuesday related to gender reassignment therapies and surgeries.
Senate bills 236, 164 and 49, revolve around the Missouri "Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act," which prohibits gender transition procedures.
One testimony said the bills are looking out for individuals in the transgender community because of a recent affidavit that is currently under investigation.
"They didn't really work out to see if any of these other issues going on could be the cause of that feeling," Supporter Luka Hein said. "Instead, I was put down a path that ultimately led to, at 16, the first medical intervention I ever had."
Forecast: Sunshine for Wednesday as the next cold front arrives
The bulk of the rain is done, but it’s going to stay Windy into early Wednesday morning as winds gust up to 40-45 mph.
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 40s, with highs warming to the upper 40s to mid 60s across central Missouri.
A passing system will then bring rain that will transition to a little light snow on Thursday morning.