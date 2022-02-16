MoDOT preparing for possible icy road conditions Thursday
The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution on the roads ahead of Thursday’s possible winter storm.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is forecasting a return to winter weather with rough road conditions possible on Thursday.
MoDOT is expecting roads across mid-Missouri to be slick. The First Alert Weather Team expects a storm system to move through the region bringing rain on Wednesday, changing to ice and snow overnight into Thursday.
“Because rain is expected to begin Wednesday, we will not be able to have crews out to treat ahead of the snow,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer, said.
TARGET 8: Statewide social services issue becomes important bipartisan priority in new legislative session
Republicans and Democrats are working together to fix the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) and its Children’s Division. The unison approach comes nearly 6 months after a federal report exposed systemic failure in its watch over Missouri children in foster care.
The legislative approach has been layered by hearings, funding debates and new bills; all designed to improve the health of the DSS and equip frontline case workers with the tools to keep track of missing kids.
“Subsequently, what happened was, some of these kids were sex trafficked,” said Rep. Dottie Bailey (R-Eureka). “Now, imagine being a foster kid already having a difficult time. But then, the state failing so bad, that you're pushed into prostitution by unsavory people, and predators and pedophiles.”
Woman injured after falling from cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park
BOONE COUNTY − A woman was injured after falling from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park Tuesday night.
Boone County Fire Protection District's Chuck Leake told KOMU 8 that a 20-year-old female fell about 10 feet and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Crews worked for at least 30 minutes to reach the woman after the call came in. Leake said the team of 10 had to travel down a trail and then around a bluff to get to her. He said there was some difficulty due to an inline.
MU Health Care says omicron variant contributed to high number of child admissions in January
MU Health Care has seen an increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions due to the increase of infections of the omicron variant.
The graph below shows MU Health Care's pediatric admissions over the past 12 months. MU Health Care said it saw more than double the number of cases in January as it did in December.
The admissions in February are on a downward trend. MU Health Care pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Christelle Ilboudo said they average five or six child COVID-19 patients on any given day.
"But as far as new ones, we've had three in the last 24 hours," Dr. Ilboudo said.