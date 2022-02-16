Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, sleet accumulations up to one half of an inch, and ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Audrain MO, Boone MO and Pike MO Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&