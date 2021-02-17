Doses from canceled mass vaccination events to be redistributed to hospitals
After the cancellation of the state's mass vaccination sites across all Missouri State Highway Patrol regions this week, vaccine doses will be redistributed to community hospitals with emergency generators.
Governor Mike Parson's office sent a press release Monday, less than 24 hours after the sites were announced, informing of the cancellations due to "extreme winter weather."
Parson stated in the release that the conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments, but the shipments will remain in each of the nine regions.
Rolling blackouts impacting Missouri; what Mid-Missourians can do to avoid them
Rolling blackouts have impacted areas in Missouri such as Kansas City and Springfield due to the extreme winter climate.
Ameren Missouri says they have no plans for rolling blackouts in the areas they service, but have asked customers to conserve energy so blackouts do not occur for their customers.
“We issued a call for customers to practice some conservation of energy,” Kevin Anders, Ameren Missouri Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, said.
Ameren is asking people to conserve energy by turning down their thermostats and unplugging unnecessary appliances.
Truman VA to hold walk-in vaccine clinic for Veterans on Wednesday
Truman VA will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible Veterans of any age on Wednesday.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truman VA Hospital in Columbia.
Enrolled Veterans of any age who are eligible for VA health care may receive a vaccination. There will be a limited number of doses available, so Veterans are encouraged to call 573-814-6000, extension 54300.
Fulton pays over $2 million in last 4 days for natural gas
Fulton City Council says they have paid over $2 million over the last four days for natural gas.
The council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to address the ongoing natural gas and electric wholesale cost surge.
Normally, the city pays about $3-4/dekatherm (the unit of natural gas), but over the last four days, they've paid around $224/dekatherm. The council said on Wednesday the city will start paying $132/dekatherm.
Fulton Director of Administration Bill Johnson says this problem stretches farther than just Fulton.
"This isn't just a problem here, this is a problem that ranges from the top of North Dakota, all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico," Johnson said.