STORM MODE: Tracking two rounds of the winter storm
A major winter storm arrived in mid-Missouri Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday morning, in two main rounds. Accumulations will be the highest of the season with dangerous cold temperatures also in the mix.
Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
You can also find a full list of closings and cancellations here.
State of emergency declared in preparation for severe winter storm
Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and activated the Missouri National Guard Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the severe winter storm hitting most of the state Wednesday and Thursday.
In anticipation of potential travel disruptions, members of the Missouri National Guard will be positioned around the state and will assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded motorists if the need arises.
Missouri fraternity pledge blood-alcohol level was 6 times above legal limit
An MU student hospitalized with alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event had a blood-alcohol content level of more than six times the legal limit, according to a lawsuit filed in Boone County Circuit Court.
The parents of Daniel Santulli, whose BAC was 0.486 when he arrived at University Hospital during the early hours of Oct. 20, are suing Phi Gamma Delta and several of its chapter leaders for damages.
The lawsuit states that Santulli, then an 18-year-old freshman who is from Eden Prairie, Minn., remains "unresponsive, unaware of his surroundings, unable to communicate and (with) a significant injury to his brain."
Gov. Mike Parson accepted the resignation of Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf Tuesday.
This comes after protestors took to the state Capitol to demonstrate against Kauerauf's appointment on Monday.
State senators on Tuesday adjourned for the week without taking up Kauerauf's nomination. The deadline to confirm him was Friday.
Protestors said Kauerauf supported vaccine mandates, but he has never publicly stated support for mandates. There are no vaccine mandates from the Parson administration. There is only a federal vaccine mandate for certain health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Pfizer and BioNTech seeking emergency use authorization from FDA for COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5
Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children age 6 months up to 5 years.
The company expects to complete the EUA submission in the coming days and say they will also submit clinical trial data to the European Medicines Agency and other agencies around the world.
The FDA's vaccine advisory committee will meet February 15 to discuss the submission.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is already authorized for use in people as young as 5 and would be the first Covid-19 vaccine available for the youngest children.