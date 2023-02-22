Missouri Senate could approve supplemental state budget
The Missouri Senate could vote on and approve the supplemental state budget for fiscal year 2023 as early as Wednesday.
If passed, this legislation could result in major pay increases for state workers. This would beat Gov. Mike Parson's target deadline of having an approved budget on his desk by March 1.
This budget includes an 8.7% pay increase for state workers and a $2/hour increase for congregate workers on shifts where they work weekends and overnight.
Because the legislation was passed in committee on Tuesday, Wednesday's full Senate session will be the earliest that it can be voted on and passed.
Capitol Region Medical Center to close Holts Summit, St. Elizabeth physicians clinics
Capitol Region Medical Center (CRMC), an affiliate of MU Health Care, announced Tuesday that it will discontinue operations at the Capitol Region Physicians clinics in Holts Summit and St. Elizabeth.
The locations will continue to offer health care services until the closure goes into effect April 15. When the Capital Region Clinic closes in April, the city of Holts Summit will only have one clinic left, SSM Health Medical Group.
At that clinic, there is only one nurse practitioner. A nurse practitioner can do everything a doctor can do, except for prescribe controlled substances.
"It's definitely a disappointment," Brandon Ruediger, Holts Summit city administrator, said. "Capital Region never reached out to the city, so we had no idea. Not to say that a lot could have been done, but it would've been nice to have those conversations and work together to see what could be done to help them. I truly think people are going to be disappointed. I know as a city official I'm disappointed."
DNR insists drinking water is safe after Columbia fails to test for lead, copper all 2022
Columbia city officials admitted at Monday's city council meeting that staff did not test the city's drinking water for copper or lead last year. According to the David Sorrell, Columbia's director of utilities, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) informed the city of the violation on Friday.
The DNR report said Columbia residents don't need to make any adjustments at this time; however, the report also states that the city cannot be sure about the quality of its drinking water over the past year.
Jeff Pinson, a spokesperson from the DNR, said there is nothing to worry about.
"Columbia has never had any lead and copper action level exceedances (sic)," Pinson said. "They've always had really low nines percentiles for the lead copper results, all the way back to when they started, back in 1990."
Missouri AG requests execution date for man convicted in Callaway County double murder
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to set an execution date for Brian Dorsey, according to a news release.
Dorsey was found guilty of a Callaway County double murder that happened in 2006, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage. He was sentenced to death for both murders in 2008.
Dorsey's lawyers will now have time to respond to the AG's request. If the Missouri Supreme Court chooses to issue an execution warrant, the execution date will be set between 90 and 120 days from the order.