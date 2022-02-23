STORM MODE: Sleet and snow return to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday
Cold air filtered into the region through Tuesday and this cold air is going to remain in place through the rest of the work week. As moisture returns on Wednesday and Thursday wintry weather is expected once again.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 (0 to 5 scale) for this storm, meaning that we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
Wednesday will start on a cold note with temperatures in the lower to middle 10s and wind chills near 0. Cloud cover will quickly increase through the day as highs warm to the middle 20s with wind chills in the 10s.
Slavic community in Sedalia comes together amidst Russia, Ukraine conflict
SEDALIA - It's been less than a year since Pure Life Cuisine started serving both Russian and Ukrainian food in Sedalia. It's one of many businesses in the area seeing the local impacts of the tensions overseas.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden described events now underway in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion." He laid out plans to impose sanctions on Russia that would effectively "cut off Russia's government from Western finance."
Karina Kukharets has worked at Pure Life since day one. Much of her family still lives in Ukraine, and she said some of them are already impacted by the conflict with Russia.
Juvenile detained in connection to Columbia homicide of 15-year-old
Columbia Police say they have detained a juvenile in connection to the homicide of a Battle High School student.
A 16-year-old male juvenile was detained for the charges of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action. He is in custody of juvenile authorities, CPD said. It was not clear if he will be charged as an adult.
Aubry Doxley, 15, was killed Saturday around 12:40 a.m. after a shooting in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two other victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, were also injured in the shooting.
Columbia Police arrest Kansas City man in connection to Feb. 16 shooting
Columbia Police have arrested a Kansas City man in connection to a shooting that left one person injured at a Columbia apartment complex last week.
Adrian Eugene Bradshaw, Jr., 31, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and possession of narcotics, according to CPD.
The arrest is connected to a shooting that left a person injured on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the 600 block of Talon Road.
According to court documents, Boone County Sheriff's deputies first responded to the 1000 block of S. Roseta Avenue around 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 for a report of shots heard.
Chance Elementary School students celebrate TWOsday
Students at Chance Elementary School in Centralia celebrated TWOsday with a dance party.
Feb. 22, 2022, or 2/22/22, is a five-digit palindrome. It’s made up of all twos and falls on a Tuesday, which is why some are calling Tuesday, 'Twosday.' The next time this happens will be in 400 years on Feb. 22, 2422.
“It’s awesome, because it only happens once in a lifetime,” Melanie Griffin, a teacher at CES, said.