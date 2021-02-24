Columbia Public Schools reaches lowest 14-day case rate since August
The Columbia Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reached its lowest 14-day case rate since it started tracking last August.
On Saturday, the dashboard reported a 14-day rate of 18.9 cases per 10,000 people. On Monday, it came up slightly to 19.1.
CPS is hopeful that a five-day school week can return this semester. Right now, elementary students are in-seat four days a week. Middle and high school students are in a hybrid system, where they attend class in-seat two days a week and learn from home the rest of the week.
MFA tower demolition underway in Columbia
A time-tested landmark has begun to fall in Columbia.
The MFA tower off of Paris Road entered the starting stages of demolition Tuesday afternoon.
MFA Agri Services has closed five centers across Missouri since 2019, including: Bronaugh, Columbia, Essex, Fulton and Springfield.
The tower stood in Columbia since the 1960s, where residents say it became a beacon of familiarity around the area.
American Red Cross says vaccinated donors can give blood, not plasma
Due to harsh winter weather in Missouri last week, the American Red Cross canceled 81 blood drives.
American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Joe Zydlo said the weather caused a shortage of nearly 2,100 blood donations in the state and parts of Illinois.
"It just hit us all in one week," Zydlo said. "We have to collect almost 600 donations a day, so if we're losing close to 2,200, that's almost four days without collecting."
The need for blood and convalescent plasma donors remains high in mid-Missouri. The Red Cross said if you've already received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can still give blood, but there are restrictions on donating convalescent plasma.
Convalescent plasma is plasma from people who recently recovered from COVID-19.
Lake of the Ozark crews use warmer weather to repair damage caused by cold
The weather has changed, and that means it's time for crews to repair what was damaged in the cold.
At the Lake of the Ozarks, docks were damaged by the freezing temperatures.
Matt Hasselbring, owner of Atlas Docks, said they have been very busy the last few days with repairs.
"I've been doing this for over 20 years, and this is the second time this has happened," Hasselbring said.
He said as the water is melting and there is a chance of levels rising this weekend, crews have to make fairly quick work to repair damage.
Boone County Health Department working to start in-home vaccinations
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is working on providing in-home vaccinations for individuals who are homebound and not able to get to a mass vaccination clinic.
PHHS says it is working to close the gaps and barriers for people who are running into problems with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Boone County residents who are Phase 1B - Tier 2 can call 573-874-2489 to express their interest in getting an in-home vaccination and share their contact information. Phase 1B - Tier 2 includes individuals who are over 65 and high-risk adults.
Forecast: A break from extremes
A cold front will pass in the early morning hours, shifting winds out of the northwest. This wind shift will help pull in cooler air for the rest of the day. This front will be lacking moisture, meaning rain chances are not in the forecast for the KOMU 8 viewing area, but we could see a few showers in southeast Missouri.
Temperatures will start in the middle 30s and warm to the middle to upper 40s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny though the day with a few clouds at times.
A cold front continues to move through Missouri this morning. Looks like feels-like temps will be around 20 degrees colder at lunch time than yesterday @KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/tP6zkmYbi2— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 24, 2021