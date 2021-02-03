Missouri's new plan for vaccine distribution relies on hospitals
Missouri released a new plan Monday which allocates vaccine doses to about 30 hospitals, rather than the nearly 1,200 sites that were originally distributing vaccines.
The new plan relies on hospitals and public health departments to coordinate with their communities.
Missouri receives approximately 76,000 doses every week from the federal government. The state will commit about 53% of weekly allocations to the selected hospitals and about 23% will be devoted to mass vaccination clinics in partnership with local vaccination implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard.
Bill to raise fuel tax could raise Missouri gas prices
Missouri has not seen a rise in fuel tax since 1996, but that could change soon.
The Missouri Senate’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee discussed Senate Bill 262 Tuesday morning that could raise the state’s fuel tax by 10 cents over the next five years. That means a two cent increase each year until it becomes 27 cents by 2026.
The tax revenue will go toward maintaining the state’s roads and bridges. A 2020 study ranked Missouri as having the 8th worst road infrastructure in the nation. Unsurprisingly, there is a correlation between low spending and poor road infrastructure.
Free COVID-19 testing offered in Cole County on Wednesday
The Community Health Center of Central Missouri will host a free COVID-19 testing event Wednesday.
The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 5. While walk-ins to the event are welcome, they are not guaranteed a test. The Community Health Center of Central Missouri recommends registering in advance for the event.
Lack of transportation prevents older Missouri residents from receiving vaccine
Dense fog advisories are still in effect for northeast Missouri where freezing fog and reduced visibility is possible, HWY 24, HWY 36 and HWY 61This fog should lift around 9am #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/X1owGoof0O— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 3, 2021
A lack of transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites is preventing older Missouri residents from receiving the vaccine.
Currently, over 50% of doses given out have been to those ages 65 and older. However, retirement communities and assisted living centers have had no way of getting residents to and from vaccination sites.
"We followed all of the protocols that the CDC told us to follow, but now we are seeing a problem in distribution for vaccines. The problem isn't that we don't have enough doses, it's that we don't have enough doses in the right places," Reynolds explained.
Big Brothers Big Sisters receives large donation from Columbia Safety and SupplyBig Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri received a donation of $10,000 Tuesday morning from Columbia Safety and Supply.
The donation will help fund the organization's matching program. It will fully fund seven matches for one year.
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) matches children ages 5 to 18, called "Littles," with adult mentors, called "Bigs." Each partnership costs $1,500 per year to fully fund.
Ann Merrifield is the Executive Director of BBBS of Central Missouri. She says this donation will help work toward the group's goals.
"The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is that all youth achieve their full potential. We are, in essence, a one-to-one mentoring program," she said.
Missouri lawmaker pushes bills to give previous felons a second chanceLawmakers in Missouri met for the first public hearing two bills that will give non-violent drug offenders a second chance.
Missouri law doesn't allow previously convicted felons to work in establishments that sell alcohol and lottery tickets. House Bill 316 will reverse this.
HB 316 passed nearly unanimous through the House last year, except one vote. It was in the Senate until COVID-19 interrupted the process.
The second bill, HB 504, will allow non-violent drug offenders to be eligible for parole after serving 10 years of their sentence if the Parole Board determines the offender will not re-offend.
Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) is the sponsor behind both bills.