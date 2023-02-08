First listening session held for community to discuss Boone County ARPA funds
The Boone County Commission held the first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of ARPA funds at Hallsville City Hall, Tuesday night.
The first round of funding will provide $15 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 relief package.
Spending must benefit people and organizations affected by pandemic related economic burdens.
Hallsville farmer Stephen Lancey, who was at the Tuesday meeting, said COVID created serious issues with food insecurity and he hopes the funds can help with supply chain shortages.
Parks and Rec gets input on Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department held a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
The fieldhouse currently has four full-sized basketball courts, and Parks and Rec hopes to double it.
Parks and Rec Director Gabe Huffington said he hopes this expansion will allow Columbia to be a hotspot for tournaments.
"We know that it's a revenue generator when we can bring people to Columbia for sports," Huffington said. "When they come here, they're staying at hotels and eating at restaurants."
Parks and Rec is estimating the project will cost $5.8 million and hopes to have the project completed by August of 2024.
Columbia church works to educate community on Black church history
Second Baptist Church is using a documentary screening to launch an educational initiative for the community to explore the role African Christianity has played in world history.
The documentary, "Unspoken," is being shown as a partnership between Cru, a campus ministry, as well as other local entities like Second Baptist Church and the William Woods Black Student Union.
The documentary will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday for college students, and on Saturday, it will be shown at 2 p.m. for the general public.
Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor
Peaceful protests were held across Missouri leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night.
This comes after Gov. Parson denied clemency for Taylor on Monday night.
Taylor is convicted of the murders of his girlfriend and her three children.
“Execution is not the answer,” Curt Wichmer, a Missouri Catholic Conference legislative analyst, said. “These are people that are in serious need of being able to amend for their mistakes and turn their lives around.”
Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says
The MU community is mourning the loss of its "second mascot."
Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon, according to his "official" Instagram page.
The large, fluffy dog was known around campus and was often called a "polar bear dog."
Around a dozen students gathered on Tuesday night to celebrate Harlan's life.
"As a Black student on this campus, it can be really hard to find where you belong," MU student Elena Wilson said. "Finding little pockets of happiness here and there is really meaningful. Sometimes seeing Harlan was the only thing that would make me smile."
Takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address
Biden claimed credit for progress made during his first two years in office while stressing the job isn't finished during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Biden received some backlash from Republicans after he said they had plans to slash Social Security and Medicare.
Biden also focused on highly specific issues -- like eliminating "junk fees" for consumers or reining in tech companies.