Advocate groups react to new temperature threshold to open Wabash warming center
The Wabash Bus Station temporary overnight warming center will now open when temperatures drop to 25 degrees or lower after the Columbia City Council unanimously approved the temporary change.
Monday's city council meeting was filled with more than an hour of public comment on the temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Station downtown.
Missouri House bill would limit what is taught in classrooms
Several educators came to the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee meeting Tuesday in opposition to a bill that would put them at risk of being sued for teaching about current events.
House Bill 2428 is sponsored by Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) who wants to limit what educators can say based around public policy. The bill states: "No school or school employee shall compel a teacher or student to discuss public policy issues of the day without such teacher's or student's consent."
Educators who came to oppose the bill argued that the bill did not specifically define what public policy included.
Missouri Senate divided over congressional redistricting
The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday after rejecting an aggressive proposal from some conservative Republicans and then failing to reach a consensus during an all-night debate.
The Senate late Monday voted against a proposed map from conservatives that would have redrawn the state’s eight U.S. House districts to give Republicans a shot at winning seven of those seats. Missouri currently has six Republican representatives and two Democrats.
In an overtly political debate, conservative senators pointed to Democratic gerrymandering in states such as New York and Illinois and said Missouri Republicans who control both chambers of the state Legislature should similarly manipulate the map-making to try to maximize their party’s power in Washington, D.C.
Missouri House committee hears 3 bills on catalytic converter protection
The Missouri House of Representatives Emerging Issues Committee heard three bills about catalytic converter protection and increased repercussions if stolen.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device in some vehicles. Sponsors behind House Bill 1456, House Bill 1929 and House Bill 2547 addressed the committee Tuesday afternoon.
"Our area, and I don't think it's exclusive to our area, is experiencing extreme numbers of catalytic converter thefts," Rep. Don Mayhew (R-Crocker) said in the hearing. Mayhew is sponsoring HB 2547.
Forecast: Milder days continue this week, colder and still dry this weekend
A few mild days are left this week before colder weather returns for the weekend. But, the pattern continues to stay dry for the coming days.
Winds may be come breezy Wednesday our from the west at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25mph. This will help temps warm out from the upper 30s and reach the lower 50s this afternoon. Colder air will move in to the region overnight. This will lead to a cooler Thursday.
While Thursday is sunny, Friday will be cloudy and there could be a few rain showers, but the chance of this is fairly low. Overall, it will be a mild day again Friday with highs in the 50s before a cold front passes Friday evening.