City of Columbia and residents discuss future of trash collection at first input meeting
It's been a just over a month since the city of Columbia passed an amendment that allows Solid Waste Utility customers to place their household waste in any trash bag for curbside pick-up.
On Tuesday night, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility hosted the first of two public input meetings about the future of residential trash collection at the Activities and Recreation Center.
Residents who attended the meeting did not agree over roll carts as the proposed trash collection plan.
Columbia Utilities Spokesperson Matthew Nestor said his team proposed roll carts as a solution because they believe it would be a more reliable system.
"It'll be better for our customers and safer for our workers," Nestor said. "That was our proposal for the city council, and now we want citizens to come to us and let us know what they think is going to work best for everyone."
Public express concerns with potential changes to U.S. Route 54
The Missouri Department of Transportation held a public meeting Tuesday night for feedback on planned changes to U.S. Route 54.
There are three options for changes for the reconfiguration of traffic entering westbound Route 54 from Cedar City Drive and Interchange Drive, which would include the following:
- Eastbound Route 54 will be restriped to allow for four lanes across the Missouri River Bridge.
- Pavement and shoulders between Route 63/Route 54 will be expanded to allow for six lanes of traffic.
Some people suggested the construction would make the route more dangerous, while project manager James Beattie said the goal of the project was to make the roadway safer.
Students, First Amendment expert weigh in on MU's decision to not discipline student's racist message
MU announced Monday that a student whose racist Snapchat message began circulating on social media in December will not face discipline.
While MU condemned the student's speech, the university said the student will not discipline because it says the language is protected by the First Amendment.
Max Kautsch, a media lawyer and First Amendment expert, said the statement was made off campus and was a private conversation. Therefore, disciplining the student would be infringing on the student's First Amendment rights, since MU is a public university.
But Black students at MU say the speech imposes an element of threat — a factor Kautsch said the university would've had to consider.
"I think that the conversation of First Amendment is a conversation that could be had in this situation but does not directly relate to this situation because of the contents of the statement," said Bryson Ferguson, the president of the Legion of Black Collegians at MU.
Columbia police arrest suspect in Passion's Adult Boutique gunpoint robbery
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in connection with the gunpoint robbery at Passion's Adult Boutique.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Jawan Avant for first degree robbery Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department. He is currently being held in custody at the Boone County Jail.
According to previous KOMU reporting, the suspect entered the business with a gun, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with further information on the robbery or suspect is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
Department of Conservation investigating reported mountain lion sighting in Boone County
Biologists with the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating a reported sighting of a mountain lion, the department confirmed Tuesday.
A video posted on YouTube shows a large feline walking in a wooded area. The user who posted it said the video was captured by a trail camera near Sturgeon.
A spokesperson for the MDC said they got the video on Friday and will send a team of biologists to the property Tuesday night to review the video and area.
Columbia bakery keeps prices steady despite skyrocketing egg costs
While the increasing egg prices are hurting households and retailers, small businesses are also taking a big hit.
Rebecca Miller is the owner of Peggy Jean's Pies, a bakery in Columbia. She said her business purchases eggs through a food broker in boxes of 15 dozen eggs, and their price has dramatically increased over the past year.
Because egg prices are so volatile, local businesses like Peggy Jean's have to decide each week how they will adjust their prices. Miller said her customers are price-sensitive at this time of the year, so it's hard to pass on much of the price increase to the consumers.
"Eggs are such a staple of most people's diet and something you can generally count on to be accessible and affordable," Miler said. "So when you're looking at eggs that are like $7.99 a dozen, that's a game changer for people."