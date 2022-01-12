Higbee man, child killed after crash involving train in Randolph County
A Higbee man and his grandson were killed Tuesday morning after a crash involving a train in Randolph County. The Randolph County sheriff said 53-year-old Kevin Campbell and his 9-year-old grandson died at the scene. Campbell's 12-year-old grandson is in critical condition.
Mystic Lawrence's mother is Campbell's cousin and said she's still mourning the loss of a genuine guy.
Curators vote against temporary mask requirements to start spring semester
The UM System Board of Curators voted twice on Tuesday morning against a temporary mask requirement on its four campuses.
"It's irresponsible," University Hospital research specialist Katherine Burr said. "We should go off of what the CDC recommendations are and what research indicates."
President Mun Choi gave two recommendations to the board.
Boone Health adjusts visitor policy, requires medical-grade masks
Boone Health has adjusted its visitor policy and will require medical-grade masks as a result of increased COVID-19 cases in the community.
Effective Wednesday, patients will be allowed one visitor per day, according to a news release.
Exceptions where patients are allowed two visitors per day include neonatal intensive care patients and patients at the end of life.
Medical-grade masks will also be required effective Wednesday. Masks will be provided at the hospital's entrances.
American Airlines to reduce flights into Columbia Regional Airport
American Airlines will reduce the number of flights into the Columbia Regional Airport beginning in February.
According to the airport director, American Airlines flights will decrease from 138 originally planned flights to 96 flights for February. The 42-flight reduction will affect flights to Dallas and Chicago.
“American Airlines, just like every other carrier in regional markets, and all markets really, are making adjustments to their schedule based on both just general staff shortages, and then pilot shortages that are impacting all the airlines,“ COU Airport Director Mike Parks said.
Missouri Supreme Court sides with Jefferson City School District in administrator termination
The Jefferson City School District was justified in its decision to terminate an administrator over a 2019 data breach, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
The district fired Tammy Ferry after she transferred student information to a personal account. In 2020, Cole County Judge Jon Beetem said the district didn't have cause to fire Ferry and ordered the district to reinstate her.
Cole R-V cancels school Thursday after death of retired teacher
Cole R-V School District has canceled school Thursday following the death of a retired teacher and advisor.
According to his obituary, Edward Hager died on Jan. 8 at the age of 54.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today's weather looks to be mild with morning temps in the 40s for some and daytime highs reaching the upper 50s this afternoon.
Cooler weather will make its way into this week on Thursday and Friday where highs will only reach the upper 40s. No major cool-downs may occur until this weekend, starting Friday when there is a chance for snow.