Columbia City Council votes to send marijuana tax question to voters, expands public park offering
The Columbia City Council on Tuesday voted to send to residents the question of whether to impose an additional 3% tax on marijuana sales in the city.
With all other taxes taken into account, the tax rate in Columbia could soar as high as 17% if passed.
The funds raised through this tax would go into the city's general budget, meaning that the city could spend this money like any other tax.
The new measure will be on the April 4 election ballot.
Forecast: An active pattern starts with rainy conditions on Wednesday
Wednesday will have isolated rain showers that will quickly become widespread through the early afternoon hours.
Rain will start to wrap up in the afternoon and by the evening we will be mostly dry with clouds lingering.
Temperatures will warm to the middle 40s for the afternoon and it will be a breezy day.
Human remains found at north Columbia home identified as MU student
The Columbia Police Department has identified the burnt human remains found at a Columbia home last week.
Officials said the remains belong to 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons, who was a student at MU and a former Jefferson City resident.
"We will support them by pursuing this investigation to its conclusion, and they will need comfort from their family, friends and community," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in a news release.
Police have also arrested 20-year-old Emma Adams for the death.
Adams pleaded not guilty last week to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.
Former Phi Gamma Delta member charged with hazing pushes for out-of-county jury
Benjamin Karl, one of the former MU Phi Gamma Delta members charged with felony hazing is pushing for an out-of-county jury.
This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident in October 2021.
Karl's attorney said the nationwide media attention to the case is why he is asking for a jury less familiar with the details.
The incident at the fraternity left Daniel Santulli, a freshman at MU, unable to see, walk or talk.
Vivek Malek sworn in as Missouri's 48th state treasurer
Vivek Malek, the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office, was sworn in as treasurer Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol.
This comes after he was appointed by Gov. Parson back in December.
Malek said he hopes to promote the American dream during his term.
"As your seat treasurer, I will stand up for Missourians to ensure you're able to realize your God given potential. I'm confident that working together, we will be successful. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless the great state of Missouri," Malek said.