De'Carlon Seewood sworn in as Columbia City Manager
De'Carlon Seewood was formally sworn in as Columbia's new city manager Tuesday evening at the start of Columbia's city council meeting.
Seewood faced questions about several important issues including affordable housing, warming shelter administration and ward reapportionment.
Seewood was unanimously appointed by council members in December. He served as deputy city manager for the last two years.
Columbia City Council to hear report on emergency warming center threshold change
Columbia city council will table discussion on changing the temperature threshold to open emergency warming shelters until experts can weigh in.
This comes after the City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights called upon the council to increase the temperature threshold.
Currently, the threshold to open the emergency overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station in downtown Columbia is 9 degrees.
MO Attorney General to file more lawsuits against mask mandates in schools
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced he is in the process of filing lawsuits against school districts who have reinstated mask mandates.
This comes as both Columbia Public Schools and Jefferson City School District reinstated their mask mandates Tuesday. Both mandates were announced on Jan. 13, following a spike in omicron cases at schools.
MSHP says 'Gotham City' emergency alert was a monthly test
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an emergency alert sent out Tuesday afternoon was a test message and there is no current alert. The emergency alert referenced Gotham City, Missouri and the Joker's purple and green car. There is not a Gotham City in Missouri.
MSHP said it regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be sent to the public.
MU fires College of Engineering fiscal officer, launches criminal investigation
MU College of Engineering has fired its primary fiscal officer amid financial mismanagement concerns that have also prompted a university police department investigation.
Brandon Guffey, the director of financial services for the college, was terminated by the university in a move announced to engineering faculty and staff Friday. In that message, Dean of Engineering Noah Manring wrote that "materials have been turned over to the MU Police Department and they are conducting an investigation."
Jefferson City Schools to use snow day Friday due to staffing shortage
The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday that schools will not be in session on Friday, Jan. 21 due to the ongoing substitute teacher shortage and rising COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, the district is already missing a number of staff members and projections for the remainder of this week show that staff absences will continue to be a concern. JCSD will classify Friday as a "snow day," meaning school will not be in session, students will not attend school and there will be no distance learning.
WEATHER FORECAST
A brutal snap of cold weather moves in today and conditions will become dangerously cold. This stretch of weather is expected to last until the weekend.
Our storm mode index is at a 2 for Thursday as the coldest air of the season will be locked in, parked, pushing its full weight over the region.
We could even see a few snow flurries during the day, but expect nearly all precipitation to stay well south of our viewing area.