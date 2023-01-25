STORM MODE: Tracking snow totals & travel impacts Tuesday night into Wednesday
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 for Wednesday because we expect issues.
Snow is expected to be falling down Wednesday morning with the bulk of the accumulating snow coming to an end by midday Wednesday.
Light flurries are possible throughout the rest of the day with mid-Missouri expecting to see between 2" to 4" of snow.
Snow removal company thankful for a dry Tuesday ahead of winter weather
Businesses including Mow-It-Alls Outdoor Services are preparing for Wednesday's winter weather.
Co-owner Braden Tyrer said the company has been working hard to make sure they are ready to handle the expected snow.
"Anything from filling the trucks up with fuel, doing final maintenance checks, our mechanics and techs will go through and make sure all the equipment's operating appropriately," Tyrer said.
Tyrer also said he expects Wednesday's weather to bring all hands on deck to remove as much snow as possible.
Columbia Board of Realtors hosts CPS board candidate forum
The Columbia Board of Realtors hosted its annual candidate forum featuring those running for school board and city council Tuesday night.
The controversy surrounding CPS middle school students attending a drag show at a city-sponsored event was front and center of the school board forum.
Tuesday night's forum was the first public forum featuring all ballot-qualified candidates.
The school board election will take place on April 4.
LGBTQ+ activists upset after committee hearing on school curriculum cut short
The Missouri Senate's Committee for Education and Workforce Development held a hearing to discuss a bill that would change what teachers can teach in elementary and secondary education.
Under Senate bill 42, school districts would be prohibited from teaching about The 1619 Project, critical race theory and any other topics related to those two ideas.
The government will then withold 5% of the state's aid on the first offense if a school disctrict violates the bill.
The bill also states consequences will increase if the act continues to be violated.
Trial for lawsuit between former Rep. Basye and CPS set for Monday
A bench trial in the lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.
Lawyers on both sides appeared at the Boone County Courthouse on Tuesday for a hearing in the civil lawsuit.
In the lawsuit filed on Jan. 18, Basye claims the district, the school board and its members violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27.
Judge Jacobs said he expects to make a decision in the case on Monday.
"We are in sort of a tight window here," Judge Jacobs said. "If we're arguing about the law, it's going to be argument rather than hours of testimony."