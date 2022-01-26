Boone County businesses depend on COVID dashboard as health department updates system
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has not updated its COVID-19 Hub information since Thursday.
The health department said it's seeing the county's highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic. PHHS said Tuesday afternoon that it plans on sharing a comprehensive guide on its new reporting system for cases on Wednesday. But in the meantime, there still has yet to be any update on COVID-19 data.
"We've incorporated live streaming into our daily class schedule," Vesecky said. "As life gets more normal, we limit our livestream classes. But now that the COVID numbers with the new variant have skyrocketed, we made a last-minute decision to livestream all of our classes."
State hosts drive-thru testing event in Columbia after 10 months without one
The Missouri Department of Health and Human services (DHSS) hosted a free drive-thru testing event at Mizzou North on Tuesday after the city went more than nine months without one.
The MU Health Care-sponsored drive-thru testing site at Mizzou North closed back on March 12, 2021 after decreased demand. Boone Hospital Center and St. Mary's Hospital also closed their drive-thru sites on the same day.
"It's not safe for people to walk in to places right now. The drive-thru testing is the safest. It's the fastest. People can stay in their vehicles," Nunnelly said.
Boone County Sheriff's Office investigating after man found stabbed, shot
The Boone County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a man was found stabbed and shot late Monday night.
According to Cap. Brian Leer, deputies were dispatched to investigate a "suspicious incident" in the 5700 block of South Bearfield Road around 11 p.m.
Boone County Joint Communication received a report that a man was yelling and people were possibly rummaging through the caller's vehicle, Leer said.
A man was found on the ground next to the vehicle, and deputies believe the man had been shot and stabbed, Leer said.
Emergency services face challenges in staffing first responders amid the pandemic
Health care has been put to the test since the pandemic began.
Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy said his crew faces daily challenges not only from staffing, but also from the number of calls for service they respond to.
"Not only do we have the stresses of, you know, maintaining staffing and keeping our workforce healthy, we also have the stress of increased call volume and providing care to the community," Hoy said.
Hoy said the hardest part of his job since the pandemic began is dealing with the workload.
Proposed office could help Missouri prepare for floods and drought
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend $10.4 million to create a new office that would help the state better prepare for floods and drought.
Missouri Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Connie Patterson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that creating the new Missouri Hydrology Information Center is part of the state’s response to the 2019 floods in the Missouri and Mississippi river basins that caused roughly $20 billion in damage.