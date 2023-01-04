Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
Missouri became the first state to execute an openly transgender person after Amber McLaughlin, 49, was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday evening.
McLaughlin was convicted of stalking and killing her former girlfriend in 2003, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
McLaughlin petitioned Parson's office for clemency, citing mental health issues.
Michelle Smith with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said that while the jury convicted McLaughlin, the death penalty was not their decision. That was the decision of a former St. Louis County judge. Missouri is one of only two states that allows judges to do this.
Ashland police department: shortages could impact ability to help community weekend
A proposed local sales tax in Ashland could help fund the police department and street improvements.
"We're not asking for the world," Chief Gabe Edwards said. "We're just asking for the essentials."
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Volkart and Ward 2 Alderwoman Stephanie Bell had a heated discussion about whether that tax should be 0.5% or 1%.
The Jan. 3 meeting was only the first reading of the proposed tax. The Board of Aldermen said it plans to discuss the tax further at the next meeting.
In the meantime, there could be a delay in response times to non-emergency calls because of the staffing shortages.
Officers are now working 12-hour day shifts followed by 12 hours of being on-call. This means officers and the patrol sergeant are giving up their free time to cover shifts.
MSHP reports 2 traffic fatalities over New Year's holiday weekend
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deaths and 75 injuries during New Year's weekend, according to a news release.
Both fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Poplar Bluff area.
Troopers investigated 243 crashes and issued 104 DWIs. There were no boating crashes or drownings reported.
Crashes are down from last year, but there were no fatalities in the 2022 New Year's counting period.
Jefferson City residents to vote on marijuana tax in April
Jefferson City residents will vote on a 3% retail sales tax proposal for non-medical marijuana in April's municipal election. The Board of Alderman approved putting the tax proposal on the ballot unanimously at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 which legalized recreational marijuana for those 21 and older last November. That amendment also imposes a 6 percent state tax.
The funds from this tax would go into the city's general fund, but some members voiced support for the funds supporting local law enforcement.
FORECAST: Tracking a cool down with breezy conditions
Wind gusts of up to 30 MPH possible through the day Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to start near 30° with wind chills in the lower 20s and warm to the lower 40s in the afternoon.
There will be a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day.