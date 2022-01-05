Stephens College will start spring semester virtually
Stephens College will start the first two weeks of the spring semester virtually, the university announced Tuesday.
Starting Monday through Jan. 21 all Stephens College undergraduate students will attend class online.
All students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to get tested before returning to campus.
The college is starting the first couple weeks online to ensure effective management of required testing and any potential quarantining that may be necessary.
MU Health Care to wait for official CDC approval before distributing boosters for ages 12-15
The Food and Drug Administration expanded eligibility for the Pfizer and BioNTech booster shots to those ages 12 to 15 on Monday.
Laura Morris, co-chair of the COVID-19 vaccine committee at MU Health Care, said the health department won't distribute the Pfizer booster for that age group until the CDC officially approves it. She expects the CDC approval to happen on Wednesday.
Morris said the booster returns the effectiveness range up to 70 to 75%.
Boone County sees highest number of active cases since beginning of pandemic
On Tuesday Boone County recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Boone County currently has 1,273 active cases. The next closest day was Nov. 22, 2020 with the county reporting 1,212 active cases.
The number of people on a ventilator is also the highest it's been with 25 people.
The 2022 state legislative session begins Wednesday with no COVID-19 precautions
The Missouri legislative session begins on Wednesday at noon with no COVID-19 precautions in place.
Last year there were protocols limiting the amount of people who were able to congregate in hearing rooms.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said he assumes there are no protocols due to the increase of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, expressed concerns about potential delays during the session if the legislature has to shut down because of rising COVID cases, which happened during the 2021 session.
Wrong way crash kills child, three adults and seriously injures three other children
Monday evening's crash occurred after a mid-Missouri man turned the wrong way on Highway 63 north.
Jessica McKinlay, 29, of Columbia, whose vehicle was carrying an adult and four children, was killed in the crash. Also killed were her passengers Christopher McClain, 34, of Columbia and a 10-year-old girl whose name police have not yet released.
Three other unidentified children, girls ages 2 and 3, and a 6-year-old boy were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The wrong-way driver, Keith Sumner, 19, of Rocheport, was also killed. A man with that name was enrolled in MU in the fall semester, a university spokesperson said.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today will start off windy as cold air comes into the region. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 10s, but will feel even colder.
Afternoon temperatures will go back up to the mid-20s with wind chills in the 10s. Light snow could begin as early as late Wednesday evening.