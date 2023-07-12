Fulton City Council meets after termination of city administrator
The Fulton City Council met for the first time Tuesday following the termination of its city administrator.
Renee Tyler was fired on Friday during a special session held by council members. The City has not announced the reasoning for Tyler's termination.
The Fulton City Council announced Courtney Doyle as the interim city administrator in a press release Monday. Doyle has worked for the city of Fulton since 2013. She was appointed as assistant director of administration in 2022.
Court ordered CPS to provide records in seclusion and restraint case
Many parents of Columbia Public School children have received emails this week notifying them of the release of educational records. This comes in relation to a 2020 lawsuit where two parents allege their children were confined in seclusion rooms, one injured from a restraint.
"There are different types of rooms I've seen across the state, including in Columbia Public Schools. They're small rooms meant to be storage closets," said Dr. Lara Wakefield, an advocate for children with disabilities.
The court ordered that CPS must provide documentation of students who were subjected to these rooms or restraints.
BBB warns of Prime Day scams, encourages local shopping
As Amazon's annual Prime Day returns Tuesday and Wednesday, the Better Business Bureau is warning Missouri consumers of scams related to major summer sales.
The BBB warns Missourians to be buyer aware this busy shopping season, as it's an opportunity for scammers to use phishing messages, fraudulent websites and fake social media ads to get money or personal information.
"It is a lot easier to get scammed online versus a mom or pop shop," It is a harder environment to scam people on," Nick Knoth, regional director for Columbia's BBB, said.
Proposed Columbia program would give solar energy to non-property owners
Columbia Utilities proposed a new program to the Water and Light Advisory Board Monday that could provide more renewable energy for the city.
The program would bring more solar panels to Columbia and solar energy for residents who don’t own property.
If approved by city council, customers will be able to sign up for a subscription for the program. A subscription would grant a resident one block of solar a panel in a solar field. The panels will come from the Truman and Bernadette Solar Fields. Residents would not have to install solar panels.
State takes proactive steps to combat worsening drought conditions
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Safe Drinking Water Commission met Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing drought conditions in the state.
Since Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order back in May declaring a drought alert for Missouri, conditions have continued to worsen.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 80.14% of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions, with 24% experiencing extreme drought and mid-Missouri taking most of the heat.
Forecast: Storms possible Wednesday, humidity returns too
For storm chances, there is still a lot uncertainty with timing and severity. Storms will fire up over parts of Iowa early Wednesday. Depending on how far south those storms move and how severe those are will depend on IF we can get storms to fire up again later in the day Wednesday evening.
With that all in mind, our Storm Mode Index is at a TWO for Wednesday. This means you should stay weather aware throughout the day as some storms could become strong and there could be issues.
The main threats for any strong to severe storms would be damaging wind and large hail. The tornado threat and flash flooding threat are low, but not zero.
Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures climbing into to around 100°. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside if you can.