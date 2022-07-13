Uvalde City Council accepts Pete Arredondo's resignation
The Uvalde, Texas, City Council on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Councilman Pedro "Pete" Arredondo
The city council's move came the same day the Austin American-Statesman newspaper published edited portions of surveillance video from the day of the shooting. One edited video shows the gunman walking down the hallway with a long rifle. The recording also shows officers approaching the classroom, but then retreating down the hallway and taking cover when gunfire is heard. Authorities do not directly confront the gunman until more than an hour later.
A new assessment of the law enforcement response published earlier this month that highlighted key issues and mistakes with the law enforcement response noted a lack of effective command during the incident.
Jefferson City 911 call center facing dispatcher shortages
Emergency dispatch centers across the state are reporting staffing shortages. With the shortage, callers may experience longer wait times, and some departments are working to fix that.
In Jefferson City, the call center is short six personnel. It usually has 20 dispatchers, but only has 14 on staff right now.
City officials are looking to find ways to increase the numbers in the communications center, even discussing the possibility of adding a pay raise to those who work in that office.
Mayor Carrie Tergin said that Jefferson City will continue to support its law enforcement and first responders, adding that they are committed to working on salaries to keep the recruitment and retention flowing.
Endangered person advisory issued for infant possibly en route to LOTO with mother
An endangered person advisory was issued by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Tuesday for an infant.
Aryan M. Shinstock is a two-week-old baby with blond hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He was reported missing Monday around 9 p.m. from 3009 Quiet Lane in Bonne Terre.
Anyone with information related to the endangered person is encouraged to call 911 immediately to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Francois Sherriff's Department at 573-431-3131.
4th Congressional District Republicans discuss foreign policy, immigration
International affairs are not often the primary focus of congressional races, but the 4th District is uniquely situated when it comes to foreign policy and the military.
The district contains two military bases: Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood. Two bases in one district is a rarity, and makes it likely the representative of that district will have a spot on the powerful House Armed Services Committee.
The Missourian spoke this spring with a number of the candidates seeking to replace Hartzler. This is part of that series, focusing on foreign policy. Read the whole story for more information on each candidates views on foreign policy.
Callaway County residents reckon with proposed solar expansion
As more Callaway County residents learn about solar farm projects set to break ground next year, a united opposition is forming to try and prevent those efforts.
Over 100 Callaway County residents concerned with solar energy expansion met with county commissioners and the sheriff's office at the Callaway Electric Cooperative Monday night.
"Proximity to homes, these solar panels, it's complexes of thousands of acres," Joe Burns, a Callaway County resident who helped lead the meeting, said. "It can be as close as 50 feet from your house, or it could be 150 feet from your house. That's the maximum that we've heard."
CPS board approves grant for Rock Bridge GSA clothing closet
The Columbia School Board approved the third-party grant awarded to the Rock Bridge High School Gay Straight Alliance for its clothing closet project during the board's regular session Monday night.
The $10,000 grant was awarded by the It Gets Better Project as part of its school-based grant initiative "50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 voices."
"High school-aged youth are just getting to the point in their life where they're discovering themselves, and figuring out who they are as individuals," Cameron Nielsen, a board of director for The Center Project in Columbia, said. "And so having access to gender affirming clothing, and just clothing in general to express express who they are becoming is just incredibly vital."