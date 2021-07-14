EmVP: Job Point awards two individuals for efforts to gain jobs, independence
Job Point awarded two people their Award of Excellence this year, recognizing Nancy DeClue and Vernell Chapman.
Job Point has been linking people and jobs by providing career planning and job placement assistance since 1965, according to their website. Its goal is to “prepare individuals to enter the workforce, while meeting a critical need of the business community.”
According to the organization, winners are selected for exemplary employment and overcoming personal obstacles.
Columbia School Board approves agreement to review The 1619 Project
The Columbia School Board approved an agreement at its Monday night meeting to accept a grant for four people in the district to assess The 1619 Project materials.
The 1619 Project is a New York Times Magazine initiative that began in 2019 to reframe the country’s history by looking at the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.
Each grant recipient will receive $5,000 to help develop sample units to engage students in The 1619 Project.
Parson signs bill raising gas tax for 1st time in decades
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law the state's first gas tax increase in decades. Parson signed the legislation Tuesday morning.
The law will gradually raise the state’s 17.42-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts. The legislation also phases in increased fees on electric vehicles.
The first 2.5-cent increase is slated to take effect in October, which will bring the gas tax to 19.5 cents.
MU Health Care tightens visitor guidelines for hospitals as COVID cases spike
MU Health Care is tightening restrictions on visitors for some of its care environments as COVID-19 cases spike across the region.
Effective Wednesday, adult inpatients at University Hospital, Missouri Orthopaedic Institute and Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be allowed one visitor from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Women in labor will be allowed a spouse or partner and labor coach.
No visitors will be permitted for adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and only one parent will be allowed for pediatric patients with COVID-19.
Missouri Psychiatric Center patients will only be allowed one visitor from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those undergoing same-day surgery and testing and attending clinic visits will be limited to a single visitor.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The warming trend will continue on Wednesday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach the middle to upper 90s due to an increase in humidity.