Fight over cost of abortion-rights initiative petition reaches Missouri Supreme Court
A legal showdown between a pair of Republican statewide elected officials found its way to the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, as the judges heard arguments over whether a behind-the-scenes push to increase the cost of an abortion-rights initiative petition was illegal.
Attorney General Andrew Bailey is defending his unprecedented decision to reject a fiscal summary crafted by state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick that concluded the proposed initiative petition would have no significant impact on state funds.
Boone County Fair returns Tuesday for its 188th year
The 188th edition of the Boone County Fair returned for its third year in Columbia Tuesday, bringing back beloved activities for mid-Missouri families.
Attendees can look forward to a carnival, livestock competitions, live music performances, a demolition derby, stunts and a variety of classic food vendors.
Taking place at the Boone County Fairgrounds, located at 5212 Oakland Gravel Road, the event opened its doors to the public on Tuesday and will run from 5 to 10 p.m. every day until Saturday. The carnival will start each day at 6 p.m.
Columbia resident overcomes challenges of Friedreich's ataxia with newly-approved treatment
One Columbia woman says a newly-approved treatment for her rare neuromuscular disorder has been life changing.
Skyclarys (omaveloxolone) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February for those diagnosed with Friedreich's ataxia − a rare, inherited, degenerative disease that damages the nervous system, characterized by impaired coordination and walking. The treatment is now available for purchase.
Shelby Wright, a 27-year-old Columbia resident who has been living with Friedreich's ataxia for more than half her life, recently started taking the new medication. She said it has given her perspective.
Whaley's Pharmacy to close Jefferson City locations after 80 years
An old, yet recognizable pharmacy is shutting its doors at all three of its Jefferson City locations next Wednesday, July 26, according to a statement sent to local pharmacies. Whaley's Pharmacy has served the Capital City for the last 80 years.
A statement was sent to local pharmacies Tuesday, announcing that Walgreens bought the three stores.
"The independent pharmacy industry has become more challenging over the last several years," Whaley's statement said. "The increase in cost of goods along with the decrease in reimbursement from insurance companies has made it difficult for us to survive and continue to provide the same level of patient services and care that our customers deserve."
Columbia woman sentenced to 15 years in federal child pornography case
A Columbia woman charged in 2019 with federal child pornography crimes was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday.
As part of a plea agreement, Brittany Bailey pleaded guilty to advertising of child pornography, according to online federal court records. She will be given credit for time served.
90s return with minimal rain chances the rest of the week
Showers and storms rolled through overnight, dropping over TWO inches of rain in Columbia. This triggered a flash flood warning for all of Boone County until 5:45 a.m.
For the rest of the day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon.
Overnight tonight into Thursday morning there could be some showers around that linger into Thursday morning before giving way to mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the 80s and 90s with mostly sunny skies.
By the time we head into early next week, temperatures will rebound back into the lower and middle 90s with mostly sunny skies.