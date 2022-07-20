Columbia Parks & Rec asking for public comment on Capen Park
The Parks and Recreation department asked for public input Tuesday night regarding proposed improvements to Capen Park. The proposed improvements include expanding parking space, improving ADA accessibility, and improvements to signage and trail information.
The expansion of parking could be the most impactful improvement. Matt Boehner, director of the project, said parking was one of the biggest concerns for the park.
"We've had a lot of issues with the parking lot overflowing and people parking all the way down the street," Boehner said regarding a problem many at the meeting disclosed. "As we have the funding for improvements, one of those improvements has been to increase that parking and access to the trail."
EmVP: 14-year-old earns perfect score on ACT, preps for college
Last year, Ava Fleury put herself to the test - literally. Her goal was to get a perfect score on the ACT last October. She was so determined she even asked for tutoring lessons for Christmas.
Then, this summer, not even a year since she started after her goal, Ava got her perfect score on just her third time taking the test. She got the 36 at the age of a high school freshman. She is now heading into her senior year as a homeschooled student and looking at colleges.
"Being homeschooled offers a lot of flexibility. So, I can work at my own pace," Ava said. "Obviously I can't move halfway across the country at 15 and live by myself... but I want to go to a local institution and thinking about Mizzou."
Preliminary court date for father in "baby doe" case gets pushed back
The preliminary hearing for Staffone Fountain is now September 17th, rather than August 2nd, due to concerns about proper representation for Fountain. Fountain is charged with first degree murder and abandonment of a child in a case involving his infant daughter, Samone Daniels.
The infant's remains were found in a stack of tires in August 2019. The child's mother, Lavosha Daniels, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Daniels was denied a reduction of bond earlier in July.
Fountain appeared in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, but there was an issue regarding whether he would have private or public council. A council status meeting was with the court, and the preliminary court hearing was subsequently pushed back.
Columbia brothers receive Kiwanis Faurot Sportsperson of the Year award
Columbia brothers John and Rod Kelly received the Kiwanis Faurot Sportsperson of the Year Award on Tuesday. Eric Cunningham, a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club and chair of the award, said the brothers have served the Columbia community for a long time.
"The Kelly brothers are career educators with Columbia Public Schools," Cunningham said. "They've had a tremendous impact on the youth sporting community."
After serving Columbia Public Schools for more than 20 years, the brothers formed the Douglass Bulldog Baseball League in 1996. The two coached the teams, raised money, organized games and even refurbished old baseball gloves. Their contributions earned both of them the nickname of Columbia's "baseball brothers."
4-H members learn from agriculture experts at crop scouting event
Dozens of 4-H members from across the state came to the Bradford Research Farm to participate in the first-ever Missouri 4-H Crop Scouting event.
The 4-H members also participated in competitions to gauge crop evaluation skills. One Chariton County 4-H member, James Reid, said he enjoyed the learning experience.
"I think it's a great opportunity to go out and learn how to scout the crops," Reid said, "because my dad doesn't have the time to go out teach me. He's busy farming, so it's good to do that through 4-H."
What to expect at the 187th Boone County Fair
For the second consecutive year, the Boone County Fair will be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds in northern Columbia. Previously, the fair was held in Sturgeon for four years after the original fair grounds were closed down.
A hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 enabled the fair to move back to Columbia last year. Jeff Cook, the fair's president, talked about the importance of the fair to the local community.
"The fair board works so hard all year long to bring this event," Cook said. "Seeing the kids and how much fun they have, our livestock kids, our youth art kids. They work hard, bringing their projects. That's what it's all about. Our kids are the future."