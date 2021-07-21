Statewide vaccine incentive program to be announced Wednesday
Gov. Mike Parson will announce a statewide vaccine incentive program Wednesday.
Parson will announce the program and the new Department of Health and Senior Services director at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The incentive program comes amid a third wave of COVID-19 in the state. As of Tuesday, the state positivity rate 13.7% and there are 8,951 confirmed cases in the past seven days. Only 40.20% have completed the vaccine.
Stephens College community celebrates as alumna becomes oldest person to go to space
An alumna from Stephens College became the oldest person to go to space after Jeff Bezos and three others were launched into space Tuesday morning.
Wally Funk, 82, was on the Blue Origin flight, making her the oldest person to travel to space. She graduated from Stephens in 1958.
Funk would eventually get her pilot's license while at Stephens.
Boone Health changing visitor policy Thursday
As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the area, Boone Health is putting additional measures in place to protect patients, employees and providers.
Boone Hospital Center patients will only be allowed one visitor a day starting Thursday. Emergency department patients and patients visiting Boone Medical Group clinics will be allowed one visitor.
Boone Health’s Incident Command Center will continue to monitor data trends and make adjustments to policies accordingly.
One Missouri family seeing toll of COVID-19 among unvaccinated
One family. Two dead. Two in serious condition. At least six quarantining.
Columbia resident Marlene Thomas has seen her family suffer the worst impact of COVID-19 even after the vaccine arrived.
"None of them were vaccinated," she said.