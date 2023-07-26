City of Ashland appoints new interim chief of police
The Board of Aldermen unanimously appointed Allen "Scott" Young as the new interim Chief of Police during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Young will begin duty on July 26 and serve as interim chief until Chief Gabe Edwards returns to duty or a new chief of police is appointed, according to a press release.
Young previously served at the Columbia Police Department for 20 years before retiring as a Lieutenant.
Love Columbia receives $1 million grant for transitional housing project
Love Columbia, a local nonprofit organization, announced Tuesday that it received a $1 million grant from American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) through the Boone County Commission.
The grant will fund the construction of a six-plex apartment building under the umbrella of its Extra Mile Homes program, the nonprofit said in a news release.
Gary Ward, the executive director of operations for Love Columbia, will lead the construction project.
Longhorned tick spotted in Boone County for first time: how it can impact you
Longhorned ticks have been spotted for the first time in Boone County by researchers from MU's College of Veterinary Medicine.
The tick species was found in Missouri in 2021, making it the 16th state in the country with its presence. The first confirmed report in the United States was in 2017.
The presence of the longhorn tick has already caused the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue; but now it can have a severe impact on farms in mid-Missouri.
Public Invited to share thoughts on Ashely Street renovations
In a meeting on Tuesday, Columbia Public Works discussed renovations for the Ashley Street Center, an overnight shelter serving individuals experiencing homelessness in the winter.
The proposed upgrades will allow for better use of the facility and the potential for it to be used as a year-round shelter in the future.
The meeting was held from 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. and took place in Conference Room 1C at City Hall, located at 701 E. Broadway. Officials presented plans for making the center operational year-round, including a 2,500-square-foot renovation to the existing 13,700-square-foot building, which the city acquired in 2022.
Boone County Commission announces 26 ARPA awardees
The Boone County Commission announced the recipients of the first round of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in a press release Tuesday.
Following an intensive review process, the commission is awarding approximately $12 million to 26 organizations across Boone County.
The ARPA Act established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, which provides funding that must be allocated for pandemic rescue and recovery efforts.
Cole County Public Works identifies diesel fuel leak location, works to contain site
Cole County Public Works provided an update Tuesday afternoon on a diesel gas leak that was discovered Monday morning. On Monday morning, Public Works responded to a fuel leak from one of their diesel fuel tanks located on Monticello Road.
Lincoln University staff alerted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of a diesel odor and a "pink and rainbow sheen" found in a creek on LU's Alan T. Busby Farm.
Crews soon found it was off-road diesel fuel coming from a tank on Cole County Public Works' property, just across U.S. Highway 54 from the farm.
Forecast: Temperatures near or above triple digits for the rest of the week
This morning, temperatures are in the upper 70s, a hot start with an even hotter day ahead. There are some clouds with spotty showers around this morning but those will move out leaving behind sunny skies.
Temperatures today will top off in the upper 90s and lower 100s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s as well.
It will be hot and humid. Be sure you're drinking plenty of water, especially if you need to be outdoors.
Triple digits are expected by Thursday and continuing into Friday with heat indices ranging from 103-108°. Temperatures remain high through the weekend, with a slight cool down on Sunday, before temperature return to the upper 90s early next week with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices near 100.