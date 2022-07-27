Part of Business 54 in Mexico reopened after closure due to flooding
The closed section of Business 54 in Mexico was reopened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday after being closed for the majority of the day.
MoDOT said Business 54 under the railroad overpass was closed due to high water. Drivers needed to use U.S. Route 54 west to Missouri Route 15 north to Business 54 get around.
Various roads in Mexico were declared impassable at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
COU hosts final behind-the-scenes tour before new terminal opening
The Columbia Regional Airport hosted a behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday of its new terminal.
The event included a walk-through of areas that are still under construction.
The airport manager said the addition of passenger boarding bridges will improve the airport experience for everyone flying in and out of Columbia.
Jefferson City considers increasing time limits, fees for downtown parking meters
Jefferson City is considering changing downtown parking meters on East Capitol Avenue. The city is looking into increasing the time limit allowed at meters, increasing the cost to park to $1 per hour and adding the option of a mobile application to pay.
The proposed changes would go from the Capitol to where Adams Street and Capitol Avenue intersect. Parking around the Capitol and on the 100 block of Madison Street will also be affected.
Hallsville community remembers former mayor Carl South
The Hallsville community is mourning the loss of former mayor, school board member and city alderman Carl South, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 73.
South was always a Hallsville man, graduating from Hallsville High School in 1967. His mother, Jane, was the town's first female mayor, spurring an interest in public service that Carl pursued after serving in the US Navy in Vietnam and a successful career as a trucker for the state of Missouri.
More MoDOT employees needed to help maintain Boone County roads
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is looking for help maintaining Boone County’s transportation system.
MoDOT hosted a hiring fair for multiple positions at the Columbia Maintenance Facility Tuesday, 4201 Paris Road. The fair started at 2 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m.
One issue the department was facing this past winter was a staffing shortage of snow plow operators. In January, MoDOT was down several hundred plow drivers.
After a historic day of rainfall yesterday, rain continues to fall this morning. Places in Audrain and Montgomery counties saw up to 3-8 inches of rain while others just saw enough to wet the ground.
Overnight rainfall will not amount to that much. We will likely pick-up another 1-2 inches.
Some of these showers could have some moderate to heavy downpours. Localized flooding could become an issue if these showers stall over places that were already heavily saturated from yesterday's rain.