CDC's new mask guidance consistent with Columbia's public health advisory
In Tuesday's announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages all people to wear masks inside certain public places in areas where transmission is high, regardless of vaccination status.
This change to the CDC's masking guidance Monday is consistent with the public health advisory published earlier this month by the city of Columbia and reiterated Tuesday in a tweet.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Sara Humm said at this point, there is no plan to reinstate a health order.
However, the city emphasized it’s important that community members do everything possible to protect themselves and each other, regardless of vaccination status.
Biden will announce vaccination requirement across federal government on Thursday
President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against Covid-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The announcement will come in remarks where Biden is also expected to lay out a series of new steps - including incentives - in an attempt to spur new vaccinations as the Delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the
country. It will also follow the decision by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to require its frontline health care workers to be vaccinated over the course of the next two months.
Callaway Cares working to stop cat overpopulation
Community cats are at risk of losing their lives simply because they've made a home in the outdoors, and local non-profit Callaway Cares is working to try to change that.
Community cats are feral or stray cats who live outdoors. Although community cats aren't owned, they may be fed by one or more caring person.
In many cases, the cats brought into the Fulton shelter aren't socialized to people and they are unlikely to get adopted. With so many cats inundating the shelters, competition for homes is fierce.
In Fulton, over 100 cats are euthanized every year, which means that for every 10 cats that enter the shelter, eight to nine of them are killed, according to a Fulton Feral Felines Facebook post.
Mental health of athletes taking center stage
Simone Biles took herself out of the U.S. gymnastics team final due to her mental well being on Tuesday. Her action has sparked conversations about mental health in general and particularly among athletes.
Columbia gym owner Amie Butler said she understands both the physical and mental aspects of the sport. She grew up a gymnast and even competed in college. She is now a coach and owner of Tiger Academy of
Gymnastics, 3609 Mojave Court in Columbia.
"If the mental aspect is not there it is simply not safe... whenever you aren't confident you're not throwing the skill like you should so its just a domino affect, if the mental part is not there in the beginning." Butler said.
