Highland Park parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder, state's attorney says
The suspect in Monday's mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and injured more than two dozen has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart announced during a news conference Tuesday evening.
If Robert E. Crimo III, 21, is convicted, the charges could lead to a mandatory life sentence, Rinehart said. More charges are expected to come, Rinehart said, including attempted murder, aggravated discharge and aggravated battery charges.
"These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo, I want to emphasize that," Rinehart said, adding he anticipates "dozens of more charges centering around each of the victims."
Former KOMU 8 reporter says he attended high school with Highland Park shooting suspect
A recent graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism and former KOMU 8 News reporter and producer Ethan Absler is a life-long resident of Highland Park, Illinois.
Absler said he went to high school with the suspected gunman Robert E. Crimo III. While they did not know each other well, they did share a class together. Absler also said that he knew some of the victims.
Remains found near Linn Creek identified as man missing since 2016
Remains found near Linn Creek in October have been identified, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Gary Kaeter, of Licking, went missing in May 2016, according to the highway patrol's missing list.
The sheriff's office said he was last seen alive in Texas County on May 30, 2016. Troopers towed his vehicle from State Road Y in Linn Creek in June 2016.
Investigators do not suspect foul play, but they said the cause of death is undetermined.
MU Health Care CEO steps down to take job in Oklahoma
MU Health Care's Jonathan Curtright will step down from his role as CEO to take a job in Oklahoma, the health care company announced Tuesday.
Curtright will service as chief operating officer at OU Health, according to an email sent to MU Health Care employees. His last day will be July 15.
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Nim Chinniah has been named as interim CEO. The university said it would soon launch a national search for a permanent CEO.
Callaway County Senior Center offers free lunch to help seniors stay cool in the heat
Members of the Fulton community are staying cool and out of the sun Tuesday. The Callaway Senior Center offers lunch to all the seniors in the area on weekdays, and some members of the team and citizens were enjoying the air conditioning.
MU Health Care's Dr. Christopher Sampson explained as a person gets older, they lose some of their ability to regulate temperature in their bodies. Certain medications and conditions can increase dehydration as well.
The Callaway Senior Center says you don't need to be a senior to come and get their lunch and stay cool. The lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 531 Commons Drive.
Moberly community heads to the area pool to beat the heat
Many people are choosing to come to the Moberly Aquatic Center to combat the intense heat that is hitting mid-Missouri.
Moberly Parks and Recreation Director Troy Bock said since the increase in heat, he has seen the pool attendance numbers go up.
"We've seen our attendance increase depending on the day about 50% to 100% over your standard day, especially early in the season when it was cooler," Bock said.
When it comes down to what you can do to stay safe, the pool staff says it is most important to stay hydrated, to use sunscreen and find shade when needed.
Wednesday will start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly for areas along and north of I-70.
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 70s with afternoon highs warming to the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s.