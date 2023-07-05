Damage to Columbia single-family residence is 'very substantial' after structure fire
Fire personnel responded to a fire in a single-family residence in the 5100 block of Interstate 70 Drive Southeast in Columbia Tuesday evening.
I-70 Drive Southeast was closed from Upland Creek Road to St. Charles Road for at least three hours while crews worked, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
The Columbia Fire Department received reports of the fire at 6:45 p.m. and found the house with heavy fire involvement and smoke coming from the building. Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the damage was "very substantial" and that no injuries were reported.
Tackling the mental challenges of performing under pressure
In KOMU's latest edition of A Brighter Tomorrow, anchor Sara Moyers talks with local coaches and athletes to see how the pressure impacts mental health.
Arrest warrant issued on five charges for suspect in Callaway County shooting
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect believed to be involved in an Auxvasse shooting, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday night.
The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney's Office requested a warrant for Damin Davis, 33, for charges of first-degree assault or attempted assault causing serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk in the first degree, and fourth-degree domestic assault, according to the Facebook post.
Columbia hosts Fire in the Sky celebrations and firework show at Stephens Lake Park
Columbia hosted its 71st Annual Fourth of July event, Fire in the Sky, Tuesday evening at Stephens Lake Park.
Activities started at 6:30 p.m., and a firework display set to music simulcast on KBXR 102.3 began around 9:15 p.m. The first part of the fireworks show only lasted 11 minutes, and audience members heard it was due to a malfunction.
Locals gather at Jefferson City parade to celebrate Fourth of July
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Jefferson City to celebrate the Fourth of July at the Salute to America parade.
People lined the street from 11 a.m. to noon to catch a glimpse at dozens of floats decorated in red, white and blue. The theme for this year's parade was 'American Movies.'
Floats referenced classic movies such as "Smokey and the Bandit" and featured classic Americana decor and cars.
Cole County sixth grader prepares to sing national anthem before Royals game
Singing has always been like second nature to Mia Smith. At only 11 years old, Mia has already performed "The Star Spangled Banner" at many local sporting events, and even opened Gov. Mike Parson's prayer breakfast this year singing the national anthem.
Her next big stage is at Kauffman Stadium on July 15, when she will sing the anthem before the Kansas City Royals take the field.
"It just makes me really proud to think I'm this young and I'm doing this much," Mia said. "I'm just really grateful and really proud of myself."